Pupils are set to find out their GCSE exam results on Thursday August 25 - Credit: Fortismere School

Year 11 students in Camden, Barnet and Haringey will find out their GCSE results on Thursday (August 25), and we'll be bringing the latest news as it comes in from the schools.

After a two-year hiatus grades are once again be based on exams, with overall results expected to be lower than last year but higher than in 2019.

The GCSE grade boundaries, the number of marks needed for each grade, will be more lenient this year in recognition of the disruption pupils faced during the pandemic.

The results will follow the new GCSE grading system introduced in 2018 with grades 9 and 8 replacing the old A* and 7 replacing A.

Pupils are expected to get their results from 8am onwards.

Send us your results and stories to londonlive@archant.co.uk

Results to follow below...