Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

Southgate puts students through their paces in surprise futsal session

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:37 PM February 8, 2022
Gareth Southgate visited Torriano Primary School in Camden to launch the 2022 Pokémon Futsal programme

Gareth Southgate visited Torriano Primary School in Camden to launch the 2022 Pokémon Futsal programme - Credit: Pokémon

England football manager Gareth Southgate surprised students at a Camden school with a futsal skills masterclass. 

Southgate visited the Torriano Primary School in Kentish Town to launch the 2022 Pokémon Futsal programme

Successfully launched in 2021, the programme is part of the government-led Schools Games initiative, which aims to deliver competitive school sport to all young people. 

During the session, Southgate and a collection of leading FA coaches took the students through a series of games lifted from the Pokémon Futsal resources for 2022.  

Speaking on the event, Southgate said: “I am delighted to visit Torriano Primary School to celebrate their efforts with Pokémon Futsal and support the launch of the new school resources for 2022.  

“I’ve worked a lot in youth football and know how important futsal can be as a pathway for developing a young person’s football skills and confidence before they transition to the 11-a-side format.  

“The new resources created by Pokémon and the FA will make futsal fun and engaging as well as offering a great opportunity to build confidence through small-sided games.  

“I would encourage as many schools as possible to visit Mastertheball.com and learn more about Pokémon Futsal.” 

Football
Camden News
Kentish Town News
North London News

