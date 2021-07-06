Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

Francis Holland School celebrates launch of new classics centre

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 7:31 PM July 6, 2021   
Dr Peter Jones helps staff from Francis Holland School in Regent's Park to open their new classics building

Francis Holland School (FHS) celebrated the opening of its brand new Classics Centre with the help of eminent writer and academic Dr Peter Jones MBE. 

The new building is right next to the main base of the girls school, in Ivor Place on the edge of Regent's Park. 

The opening of Frances Holland School's new classics building in Regent's Park featured a musical performance

The school - which takes girls aged 11 to 18 - stresses the importance of classics and has been working with neighbouring state school St Marylebone School for Girls to widen interest in the ancient Greek and Roman world. 

Charles Fillingham, headmaster at FHS, said: "Both the agonies and the ecstasies of our modern society have already been played out for us in the Classical World.

Charles Fillingham gives a speech at the opening of Frances Holland School's new classics building

"There are easy parallels between the struggles of the Roman Empire and the consumer society of today and there is considerable wisdom to be picked up from the philosophy of Aristotle, Socrates and Plato."

Nickie Aitken - former leader of Westminster Council and now an MP - helped Dr Jones to open the new building. 

Dr Peter Jones helps staff from Francis Holland School in Regent's Park to open their new classics building

Education News
Westminster News

