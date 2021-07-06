Francis Holland School celebrates launch of new classics centre
- Credit: Francis Holland School
Francis Holland School (FHS) celebrated the opening of its brand new Classics Centre with the help of eminent writer and academic Dr Peter Jones MBE.
The new building is right next to the main base of the girls school, in Ivor Place on the edge of Regent's Park.
The school - which takes girls aged 11 to 18 - stresses the importance of classics and has been working with neighbouring state school St Marylebone School for Girls to widen interest in the ancient Greek and Roman world.
Charles Fillingham, headmaster at FHS, said: "Both the agonies and the ecstasies of our modern society have already been played out for us in the Classical World.
"There are easy parallels between the struggles of the Roman Empire and the consumer society of today and there is considerable wisdom to be picked up from the philosophy of Aristotle, Socrates and Plato."
You may also want to watch:
Nickie Aitken - former leader of Westminster Council and now an MP - helped Dr Jones to open the new building.
Most Read
- 1 'Furious' residents oppose council housing plans in Crouch End
- 2 Couple's anger over estate plan which would see their home knocked down
- 3 Crouch End salon shortlisted in British hairdressing awards
- 4 Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim forgotten fortunes
- 5 Three arrests after knife fight in Highgate
- 6 Crime and safety fears over use of e-scooters in Hampstead
- 7 Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland
- 8 Highgate parking changes dropped — two years on from uproar
- 9 Soho House private members' club studio opens in Crouch End Broadway
- 10 Granit Xhaka will flourish in Italy but Arsenal will not miss him