Francis Holland School celebrates launch of new classics centre

Published: 7:31 PM July 6, 2021

Dr Peter Jones helps staff from Francis Holland School in Regent's Park to open their new classics building - Credit: Francis Holland School

Francis Holland School (FHS) celebrated the opening of its brand new Classics Centre with the help of eminent writer and academic Dr Peter Jones MBE.

The new building is right next to the main base of the girls school, in Ivor Place on the edge of Regent's Park.

The opening of Frances Holland School's new classics building in Regent's Park featured a musical performance - Credit: Frances Holland School

The school - which takes girls aged 11 to 18 - stresses the importance of classics and has been working with neighbouring state school St Marylebone School for Girls to widen interest in the ancient Greek and Roman world.

Charles Fillingham, headmaster at FHS, said: "Both the agonies and the ecstasies of our modern society have already been played out for us in the Classical World.

Charles Fillingham gives a speech at the opening of Frances Holland School's new classics building - Credit: Frances Holland School

"There are easy parallels between the struggles of the Roman Empire and the consumer society of today and there is considerable wisdom to be picked up from the philosophy of Aristotle, Socrates and Plato."

Nickie Aitken - former leader of Westminster Council and now an MP - helped Dr Jones to open the new building.