A top-rated school in Muswell Hill is the latest to be downgraded from "outstanding" to "good" by inspectors.

Fortismere School, in Creighton Avenue, was last fully inspected in November 2011 under a different inspection framework.

Eleven years on, and with two new co-leaders - Zoe Judge and Jo Davey - inspectors returned on April 26 and 27 and assessed the school as good overall.

The school was rated "good" for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision.

Inspectors commended the school for its "ambitious curriculum" and "enrichment opportunities" beyond the classroom, such as visits to China, France or Spain for language students, while pupils experience theatre trips as part of their English studies.

Teachers' knowledge of their subject is "strong". However, the report said: "Sometimes, teaching moves on to introduce new content before some pupils have a secure grasp of key concepts that they have studied."

Teachers use tailored adaptations effectively to help pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to keep up with their peers.

Safeguarding is effective, with systems set up to identify any pupils who may need help. Inspectors said pupils are safe at school and behave well in class.

"Between lessons, and around the large school site, pupils respond well to staff’s reminders to move sensibly and in line with the school’s protocol," the report said.

"Nevertheless, these times can become noisy and crowded in some places. Pupils report hearing bad language from some pupils as they move around the school.

"They are, however, confident that staff will deal swiftly with any derogatory language or bullying behaviour."

They said leaders introduced a revised behaviour policy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic but that a few members of staff " do not apply it consistently".

"This means that occasionally pupils’ behaviour in class disrupts teaching or pupils do not concentrate fully on their learning," they wrote.

In a letter to pupils the headteachers said: "We are really proud of you all and the way you conducted yourselves in classrooms and around the school when the inspectors visited."

They said they would "follow up" on derogatory language used as " this has no place at Fortismere, and breaks our rules about being respectful and kind".