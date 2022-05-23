Parliament Hill flower shop comes to pupils' rescue

Students at a Dartmouth Park secondary school got a welcome surprise when a local flower shop agreed to help them with their upcoming school play.

Pupils at La Sainte Union, in Highgate Road, were thrilled when the Electric Daisy flower farm shop in Swains Lane agreed to lend them props and flowers for their show.

The school is putting on American black comedy musical Little Shop of Horrors on June 28 and 29 at 6pm, but the stage is not yet complete.

LSU pupils asked the Electric Daisy Flower shop in Swain's Lane to lend them props for their production of Little Shop of Horrors - Credit: LSU

Stage managers Elisa-May Panara, in year 10, and Eliza Gregory in year 8, said they are grateful for the shop's support.

Little Shop Of Horrors follows the story of Seymour, a meek flower shop assistant in New York, and his rise to fame and fortune when he discovers an unusual plant.

But, as he realizes the terrible cost of his new-found success, he goes to extraordinary lengths to maintain his new life.

Electric Daisy Flower Shop founder Fiona Haser-Bizony said: "The Electric Daisy flower shop is very much a neighbourhood business so, when we were approached by the La Sainte Union pupils, we were delighted to help.

"Little Shop Of Horrors is one of our favourite shows and we’re looking forward to seeing our flowers, pots and stands help recreate Mushnik’s Flower Shop on Skid Row."

LSU's head of the creative arts faculty, Sarah O’Keefe, said: “We really appreciate the help of the Electric Daisy flower farm shop in putting on our show and I'm so proud of the girls for reaching out to local businesses to get them involved.

"Members of the faculty of the creative arts have been working hard since January on the songs, the scenes, the dances and the set and it’s been wonderful working with such a range of talent, from the prop makers to the performers.

"I’m looking forward to some truly stunning performances and I do hope people who live in the local area will come and see the show.”

Tickets for the show at 6pm cost £3 for students and £5 for visitors.

Visit https://app.parentpay.com/ParentPayShop/Uniform/Default.aspx?shopid=3719 or on the door at the Croftdown Road entrance.