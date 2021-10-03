Hub launched to help young jobseekers access training and jobs

Published: 8:00 AM October 3, 2021

The DWP launched its Westminster Youth Hub at the Westminster Adult Education Service (WAES), Lisson Grove Centre, on September 20 - Credit: Westminster Adult Education Service

A centre has been launched to help young jobseekers access training and job opportunities.

The Westminster Adult Education Service (WAES) at Lisson Grove Centre will host the new Department for Work and Pensions' (DWP) new hub.

It is one of 110 youth hubs across the UK, and will help jobseekers, aged 18 to 24, with support and advice on careers, employment and wellbeing.

The launch on September 20 was attended by Karen Buck MP, Cllr Matthew Green, and Theresa Wootten, DWP service leader for north London.

Also speaking at the event was Yasin Chowdhury, 19, who said: "When I left school after A-levels, I intended to take up a place at Loughborough University, but instead I took a gap year.

You may also want to watch:

"During that period, I attended the Jobcentre where I heard about the Kickstarter opportunities. I applied for the teaching assistant role and was successful. I’ve been two months in the role which I’m enjoying immensely, and this has now opened my eyes to doing a degree apprenticeship in teaching, which will enable me to earn while I learn."

Arinola Edeh, principal and head of service at WAES, said: "We are pleased to be supporting this partnership with DWP in one of the wards where young people have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. We look forward to seeing many of our young people gain the skills and confidence that they need to secure employment."