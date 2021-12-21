Independent school wins diversity award

A north London school has picked up an award for its initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion.

Dwight School London was the winner in the Excellence and Innovation in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion category at the Independent Schools Association (ISA) Awards.

The judges recognised the school's work building an anti-racist culture through a Black Lives Matter forum and a focus on language.

Aldaine Wynter, the school’s global diversity and inclusion coordinator, said: “Dwight has been proactive in developing a solid vision of diversity and inclusion across its schools worldwide.

“I encourage schools at the beginning of their journey to use a forum as a tool to begin a dialogue about race. It is worth repeating that one size does not fit all, but hosting an event where everyone can voice their opinions without fear will allow any school to begin work on a meaningful action plan.”

Alison Cobbin, head of the school, said: “At Dwight School London, no single member of our community is the same. Our differences are what makes us strong. We draw on our diversity of thought, experience and vision to build a space for all.”