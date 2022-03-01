73.30 per cent of Camden students got a place at their first choice of school. - Credit: London Councils

Today parents find out where their children will be going for secondary school.

It is an anxious time for some families, and this year London's admissions system 92,672 pupils applied for secondary school places through the Pan London Admissions Scheme.

In total, 69.95% of pupils in London received an offer from their first preference school. 94.02% got into one of their preferred schools, having picked up to six, meaning 5.98% were offered a place at an alternative.

With 64,828 pupils attaining a spot at their first choice of secondary school, how did children from north London boroughs do?

Camden

73.30% of Camden students got a place at their first choice of school, which is an increase from 67% last year and places Camden in the top ten London boroughs for first-preference offers.

The borough with the highest proportion of first choice acceptances was Barking and Dagenham with 81.69%. The lowest was Kensington and Chelsea (60.51%).

6.28% of children in Camden did not get any of their six preferences.

Councillor Angela Mason, cabinet member for best start for children and families, said: “Our priority as a council is to ensure all of our children can get the best possible education, so we’re pleased that we’ve been able to offer most children in the borough their first-choice secondary school."

Barnet

Barnet saw 72.64% of its pupils being offered a place at their top choice of school. 6.21% of applicants were not offered any of their favourite six choices.

Haringey

In Haringey, 70.31% of children were offered their first choice of school. 7.32% of pupils did not get one of their preferences.

Westminster

In Westminster, 68.55% of pupils got their first choice of school. 6.34% of Westminster kids missed out on their preferred schools.

Islington

66.32% of Islington children were offered a spot at their first preference of secondary school, and 6.93% weren't offered any of their favoured options.