An Olympic rower and silver medallist was on hand to open a new athletics track at a Highgate school.

Cath Bishop opened the new running track at St Michael’s CofE Primary School on Tuesday (May 25).

Parents were invited to run with their offspring and nursery children were helped and encouraged by year six pupils, with some managing a full 200m lap.

One Year 6 pupil said: “We prefer it to running on grass or gravel as it is safer if you fall over and not slippery."

Another added: “Because it is a track it motivates you to do more, run more and get fit more and you can see if someone is cutting out the corners.”

To raise money for the project pupils took part in a sponsored Trek for the Track, along with donations from the Parents Association and the school’s Governors Fund.

Executive headteacher Geraldine Gallagher said: “We are very fortunate to have lots of outdoor space at St Michael’s, and thanks to our staff, children and parents we now have an excellent weather proof, all year running track for all the pupils to enjoy in lessons and in their break times.”