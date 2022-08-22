Camden students celebrate A Level results

Camden pupils celebrated receiving their A Level results on Thursday (August 18), bucking the national trend to achieve better results than before the pandemic.

In all, 89% of the borough's exam entries in 2022 were awarded pass grades of between A* and E and 85% of Camden students achieved at least three or more pass at A* to E in 2022, while 96% passed at least two A Levels at grades A* to E.

Cllr Sabrina Francis, cabinet member for young people and culture, said: “A massive well done to students in Camden who received their A Level results and other qualifications today. After what has been a challenging couple of years for schools, students should be so proud of the resilience and commitment they’ve shown to achieve such amazing results. You’ve all made Camden proud today.

“I wish students well for the future - and remember, there are so many fantastic opportunities available for young people in Camden if you aren’t sure on next steps – from a range of apprenticeships, work experience programmes and further and higher education opportunities.”

Ajmal Noormal of Acland Burghley School came to the UK from Afghanistan two years ago - Credit: Camden Council

Ajmal Noormal of Acland Burghley School and LaSWAP Sixth Form arrived in the UK from Afghanistan just over two years ago with poor English.

He gained distinctions in his two vocational qualifications, which were at BTEC in applied science and an extended certificate in applied business and gained a maths A Level.

The 19-year-old said: “I arrived in the UK from Afghanistan in March 2020. One of my older brothers was already here. I enrolled at Acland Burghley and LaSWAP in September. My level of English was very bad when I arrived – it has improved a lot now. I had also recently lost a friend in an explosion at our education centre in Kabul and was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. 50 young people were killed, all my age, including a very close friend of mine.

“Six months later, I left the country and came to the UK. I came with my mum but she went back to Afghanistan, although she is now in the Republic of Ireland with my father and little sister. They managed to flee after the Americans pulled out. I have two other older brothers in Germany. Thanks to studying here, I now have a place at the University of Essex to read biomedical science with a full scholarship.”

Students at La Sainte Union received their A Level results - Credit: Camden Council

Daniel Arkell, of William Ellis School and LaSWAP, gained an A* and two As and will now go to study philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University.

At Parliament Hill School and LaSWAP Jackson Perez achieved an A* in film studies, two As in classics and English literature and a B in drama. She will now be completing a one-year internship at an animation company before studying film and drama at Exeter University.

Amy Gasana of La Sainte Union and LaSWAP achieved four A*s in chemistry, biology, maths and her extended project qualification and will be taking up a place to read biochemistry at University College London (UCL).

La Sainte Union headteacher Sophie Fegan (l) with student Sara Amaral - Credit: Camden Council

At Haverstock School, Levon Davtyan achieved four A*s and will be studying computer science at UCL.

Haverstock executive headteacher James Hadley said: “Our Year 13 students have had to overcome more challenges than any year group in living memory. This makes their achievements nothing short of extraordinary. Congratulations to them all.”

At Regent High School Aniqa Rahman achieved an A* and two As and will be studying history at UCL and at Hampstead School Glenis Hajrullahu achieved four A*s in his A Levels and will be studying medicine at King’s College, London.

Acland Burghley A Level students with head Nicholas John and Cllr Sabrina Francis - Credit: Camden Council

Nayeeb Choudhury from UCL Academy got straight A*s in his four A Levels and will be taking up a place to study economics at LSE.

At Maria Fidelis Catholics School Mikaella Loppnow achieved two A*s and two As and will be studying computer science at the University of York, while Daniel Santangelo achieved two A*s and a B and will be studying art at Central Saint Martins.

Headteacher at Maria Fidelis Catholic School Helen Gill said: “I am immensely proud of all the students, who have worked so hard in what have been very challenging times. I would also like to acknowledge and thank all the staff at Maria Fidelis, whose dedication and support helped our students achieve what they have.”

Meanwhile, Camden School for Girls A Level students were celebrating an 82% A* to B pass rate.