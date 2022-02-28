Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
'Creativity and ambition' on display as a Belsize school wins competition

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:51 AM February 28, 2022
The Hall School in Belsize Park won an interactive panel in a UK-wide competition

The Hall School in Belsize Park won an interactive panel in a UK-wide competition, with its entry lauded by a judge as "a wonderful example of how creativity and ambition in the classroom should be rewarded" - Credit: The Hall School

Students at a school in Belsize Park will benefit from a new interactive display after claiming the top spot in a national competition. 

Run by the technology company Promethean, the competition, called 'Classroom Stories', required entrants to submit a two-minute video on the topic of “celebrating positivity in education”.

Written, filmed and edited by students, The Hall School’s entry showed them making designs with 3D printers, and using a plastic press to recycle offcuts. 

Jim Wallis, head of UKI Market and representing Promethean on the judging panel, said: “Promethean is always excited to celebrate positivity in education, and this is a wonderful example of how creativity and ambition in the classroom should be rewarded.

"We can’t wait to see how The Hall School engages with their ActivPanel over the current academic year and beyond.” 

Amy Austin, head of design and technology at The Hall School, said she is excited to be able to teach the students how to draw with the new panel. 

"It will be great to see what we can do with it," she said. “I think the boys will love the interactivity that it can offer too.” 

