Pupils go 'plogging' to pick litter in Primrose HIll

Year 5 pupils at The Village School went 'plogging' in Primrose Hill as part of a PE lesson - Credit: The Village School

Girls from an independent prep school in Belsize Park used a PE lesson to go litter picking in Primrose Hill.

Year 5 pupils at Village Prep School have been out in force plogging around the local area.

A combination of jogging and "plocka upp", Swedish for “to pick up,” plogging involves jogging and quickly stopping to pick up rubbish on the way.

The pupils plogged their whole way around Primrose Hill collecting all the litter they could find as part of a community focused PE lesson.

Village School pupils 'plogging' in Primrose Hill - Credit: Village School

The school said the girls were alarmed to find so much rubbish, including discarded plastic bottles, coffee cups and face masks.

Debs Street, head of sport, said: "I'm so proud of the community spirit of The Village Prep girls and their commitment to the environment.

"Our girls understand that whilst it may not be their own rubbish they are collecting, it is their planet and they are determined to make it a better place for all.”