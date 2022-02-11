Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

Pupils go 'plogging' to pick litter in Primrose HIll

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:29 AM February 11, 2022
Year 5 pupils at The Village School went 'plogging' in Primrose Hill as part of a PE lesson

Year 5 pupils at The Village School went 'plogging' in Primrose Hill as part of a PE lesson - Credit: The Village School

Girls from an independent prep school in Belsize Park used a PE lesson to go litter picking in Primrose Hill.

Year 5 pupils at Village Prep School have been out in force plogging around the local area.

A combination of jogging and "plocka upp", Swedish for “to pick up,” plogging involves jogging and quickly stopping to pick up rubbish on the way. 

The pupils plogged their whole way around Primrose Hill collecting all the litter they could find as part of a community focused PE lesson.  

Village School pupils 'plogging' in Primrose Hill

Village School pupils 'plogging' in Primrose Hill - Credit: Village School

The school said the girls were alarmed to find so much rubbish, including discarded plastic bottles, coffee cups and face masks.

Debs Street, head of sport,  said: "I'm so proud of the community spirit of The Village Prep girls and their commitment to the environment.

"Our girls understand that whilst it may not be their own rubbish they are collecting, it is their planet and they are determined to make it a better place for all.”

Education News
Belsize News
Primrose Hill News
Camden News

Don't Miss

Little Goldies Nursery was run out of Golders Green Synagogue in Dunstan Road, but it was closed down by Ofsted

London Live News

Mystery surrounds Golders Green nursery amid police probe following closure

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Whittington Hospital

London Live News

Covid patient numbers declining at most north London NHS trusts

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Elsworthy Road property Camden

Camden home sold for £25.9m – dwarfing 2021's top price tag

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
A number of dogs became severely ill after visiting Highgate Wood

Dogs ‘behaved as if stoned’ after possible cannabis poisonings 

Jacob Phillips, LDRS Reporter

Logo Icon