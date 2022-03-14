Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

Students explore the history and culture of Africa with Afua Hirsch

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 9:32 AM March 14, 2022
Writer, broadcaster and former barrister Afua Hirsch with students at The Cavendish School

Students at a Camden school learned about perceptions of Africa and its history and culture during a visit by a broadcaster and former barrister.

On March 2, Afua Hirsch visited The Cavendish School, in Inverness Street, Camden Town, and addressed an audience of year 5 and 6 pupils, including some from Hawley School.  

The writer spoke about her own experience of growing up in London, and about her work and travels, including the making of a number of documentaries focusing on Africa. A second series of the BBC's African Renaissance: When Art Meets Power has just been commissioned.

Writer, broadcaster and former barrister Afua Hirsch with students at The Cavendish School

With pupils, she explored the history and culture of the continent including colonisation; considered perceptions, past and present; and gained an understanding of Africa today.  

One year 6 student said: "Afua was really inspiring because she showed us that you can help to change a situation or people's opinions if you are curious and brave."

Afua Hirsch is the latest in the Courageous Cavendish Conversations series. Recent speakers have included an expert in artificial intelligence and the mayor of Camden.

Afua Hirsch at The Cavendish School with headteacher Taryn Lombard

