St John's Wood school purchases additional premises

Published: 5:00 PM October 9, 2021

A St John's Wood school has purchased additional premises as it expands its year groups.

Abercorn School has bought the former Pineapple Dance Studios building in Paddington Street and Garbutt Place, Marylebone.

From next September, Abercorn will be accepting year 9 pupils, with the capacity to expand at least to year 11.

The school already has sites in St John’s Wood, Marylebone and Regent’s Park.

Headmaster Christopher Hammond said: “As the school embarks on this latest adventure, we will maintain the educational principles that Abercorn values so highly.

"This building, as with our lower, middle and upper schools, delivers the ideal environment in which all children can thrive and from where students can leave us, prepared and eager to face the challenges and opportunities of the years ahead.”

The building includes a purpose-built theatre and sports hall with retractable seating, an art studio, a design and technology workshop and a science laboratory, as well as a student common room.