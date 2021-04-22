Music production school leaves Abbey Road for move to Angel Studios

Published: 3:30 PM April 22, 2021

The Abbey Road Institute - the educational arm of the famed St John's Wood recording studio - is expanding and making a move to Angel Studios in Islington.

The Institute, which works with aspiring music producers on a one-year apprenticeship course, was founded in 2015 as a collaboration between Abbey Road and Universal Music Group.

It's now moving its base to Angel Studios in Upper Street. The Grade II-listed building will be restored and the Institute will start using it from this summer.

Angel Studios, which had been used by the likes of Adele and J Hus in the past, closed at the end of 2019.

The recording facilities there will be returned to use, and Abbey Road Institute students will be able to learn their craft alongside professionals as the studios will be available for hire.

Angel Studios in Upper Street - Credit: André Langlois

You may also want to watch:

Luca Barassi, chief exec of the Abbey Road Institute, said: "Our first home and inception have been at Abbey Road Studios, where we have been able to forge and define the strong relationship between the training we provide and the day to day reality of arguably, the world’s most acclaimed commercial studio.

"The move into Angel Studios brings many possibilities for our school, our students and our international Abbey Road Institute family, enabling us to start our next chapter. "

He said the heritage and the character of Angel Studios would help inspire students.

This summer will also see a scholarship giving two Black British students the chance to take the Abbey Road Institute's course launched.

The Institute will still work at Abbey Road Studios, and Mike Sinnott, the Institute's campus manager, said: "We’ll also continue to teach and record at our own dedicated studio and Studios One, Two and Three at Abbey Road ensuring that students benefit from the cutting-edge facilities and the experiences offered at both locations.”

Isabel Garvey, managing director at Abbey Road, said: "I am thrilled that we can ensure a fellow London recording studio can continue its purpose and thrive as a hub of creativity, providing a dedicated space for the next generation of engineers and producers.

"We’ve seen a huge increase in creativity over the last year, so are proud to take on the management of the commercial studio at Angel to ensure artists and composers have more quality space in which to record.”

George Harrison of The Beatles at Abbey Road on his 21st birthday - Credit: PA



