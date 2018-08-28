Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Editor’s comment: Town halls should vote with their wallets

PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 February 2019

Ramzy Alwakeel

Haringey has signed up to 'Capital Letters' so people won't have to live in places like Happy Vale Hotel.

Haringey has signed up to 'Capital Letters' so people won't have to live in places like Happy Vale Hotel.

Archant

In these days of PPI and subcontracting, the flow of public cash into private pockets is swift and relatively unchecked.

But what if the public sector’s mighty spending power could be used to force the private sector to act in the greater good?

That’s the principle behind Capital Letters, the collaboration between several of London’s town halls to buy up and share out housing stock instead of competing for it.

It’s good to see Haringey signing up to it: the less money councils spend buying homes (many of which, it has to be said, they were forced to sell decades ago), the further their housing budgets will go, which is desperately good news for those who were stuck in substandard accommodation like the Happy Vale Hotel.

But the idea councils should use their spending power to effect social change isn’t confined to housing. It’s the concept that drives living wage campaigns for public sector contractors; it is the point of the long-running Divest movement(s) to get public authorities to strip fossil fuel investments out of their pension funds. That cash can amount to millions of pounds just for a single council, and instructing schemes to invest it in sustainable energy and the green economy could make a big difference.

Anyone hanging around Camden Town Hall in December (despite the fact it was shut for refurbishment) might have seen messages from Divest Camden being projected onto the building. Camden said in response it took climate change seriously but believed in “robust engagement” with fossil fuel companies, which left Divest less than convinced.

Cuts have crippled local government, but councils still command an enormous amount of money. Camden is expected to put council tax up by 3.99 per cent in its budget this year. Now is the time to demand that it be spent securing our futures, not boiling the planet.

Most Read

Karl Marx memorial in Highgate vandalised in ‘targeted attack’

The damage done by vandals to Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

East Finchley road accident: Car collides with father and daughter in second High Road crash in a fortnight

The scene of an accident in East Finchley. Picture: Maria LL Joao

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Bulldozers start knocking down 100 Avenue Road despite protests and legal challenge

Save Swiss Cottage campaigners gather in the rain to opposed the demolition of 100 Avenue Road before the results of a judicial review are decided. Pictured front Cllr Oliver Cooper and Janine Sachs. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Karl Marx memorial in Highgate vandalised in ‘targeted attack’

The damage done by vandals to Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

East Finchley road accident: Car collides with father and daughter in second High Road crash in a fortnight

The scene of an accident in East Finchley. Picture: Maria LL Joao

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bulldozers start knocking down 100 Avenue Road despite protests and legal challenge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Carole Nash MCN Motorcyle Show returns to Excel

Action from the Michelin Thunderdome at last year's Carole Nash MCN show (Pic: Hole Shot PR)

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Saracens lock Itoje hopes to be fit for England before end of Six Nations

Saracens lock Maro Itoje in action for England (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Soccer Walks NYC launches for football fans visiting the Big Apple

Arsenal supporters outside O'Hanlon's in New York's East village

Manager Hills looking for even more goals next time

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies manager Karen Hills at Leigh Sports Village (pic: Wu's Photography).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists