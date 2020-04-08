Search

Advanced search

Editor’s comment: We all wish the prime minister a fast recovery

PUBLISHED: 08:30 09 April 2020

Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer

Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)

I write on Wednesday, a couple of hours before our print deadline.

That’s the way it has to be at the moment, when the news is changing minute by minute.

Since daybreak I’ve had Girlfriend In a Coma by The Smiths going through my head:

Girlfriend in a coma, I know

I know, it’s serious

Girlfriend in a coma, I know

I know, it’s really serious

There were times when I could

You may also want to watch:

Have murdered her

But you know, I would hate

Anything to happen to her

The prevailing sentiment is well-wishing when it comes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson (who is not in a coma, I should make clear). Political rivals have expressed their support for him after he was taken to intensive care with coronavirus.

The new Labour leader, Holborn and St Pancras MP Sir Keir Starmer, tweeted: “All of our thoughts are with the prime minister and his family at this difficult time. This is a national crisis and the Labour Party will act in the national interest, working constructively with the government.”

Sir Keir has a tough task ahead. This is not a time for playing politics. A frank assessment of how the pandemic was tackled – and of what state the country’s services were in going into the crisis – will follow.

But there are certainly questions to be asked right now. Are the right things being done to make sure personal protective equipment is going to everyone who needs it? Are we at this stage doing everything we can to make sure the right rigorous testing is carried out?

To address these questions, whatever the party line might be about “collective responsibility” of the cabinet, the government needs clear leadership.

Mr Johnson is to be wished a swift recovery, but if he is unable to perform his role, clarity will be needed about who is making vital decisions.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police under investigation over alleged failures to obey coronavirus distancing rules

Lawyers claim they were left at risk of coronavirus during visits to Wood Green police station. Picture: Archant.

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Regent’s Park Cyclists attack ‘misrepresentations’ in row over coronavirus social distancing

Cyclists obeying social distancing rules in Regent's Park. Picture: Regent's Park Cyclists

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Most Read

Police under investigation over alleged failures to obey coronavirus distancing rules

Lawyers claim they were left at risk of coronavirus during visits to Wood Green police station. Picture: Archant.

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Regent’s Park Cyclists attack ‘misrepresentations’ in row over coronavirus social distancing

Cyclists obeying social distancing rules in Regent's Park. Picture: Regent's Park Cyclists

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Will Haringey Council have to close parks for Easter?

Mr Meek said residents could visit Highgate Wood for exercise. Picture: Michael Hammerson.

Coronavirus: Premier League players create fund for NHS

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

Coronavirus pandemic could last into 2021, warns Haringey Council’s emergency planning chief

Andrew Meek, Haringey Council's emergency planning chief, has been coordinating the authority's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Haringey Council.

‘You can’t just wait for pandemics to come’: Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West on the coronavirus response

Catherine West MP has challenged the government's handling of Covid-19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Editor’s comment: We all wish the prime minister a fast recovery

Sir Keir Starmer
Drive 24