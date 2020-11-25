Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Editor’s comment: Let’s all try to brighten up our streets for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 November 2020

Linda Grove's festive front garden is popular with neighbours and passersby.

Linda Grove's festive front garden is popular with neighbours and passersby.

Archant

This year Christmas, no matter how you dress it up, is going to be a little different, so let’s all make an effort to brighten things up a bit. We want to see your pictures and videos of homes and streets given a Christmas makeover.

André Langlois wants to see your decorations this Christmas.André Langlois wants to see your decorations this Christmas.

The government announced this week that between December 23 and 27, three households will be allowed to form a temporary “Christmas bubble”. They will be able to mix indoors and stay overnight.

Nonetheless, many people will still find themselves isolated or unable to visit family and friends, and it has been a tough year for everyone.

That’s why it is more important than ever to help put a smile on our neighbours’ faces.

You may also want to watch:

Ham&High reader Linda Grove got the bauble rolling last week with her lovely decorations in Belsize Lane, where she is inviting families to visit Santa and encouraging children to write positive messages to hang in the trees along the street. Linda told us she has since had a fantastic response.

Many churches will, I’m sure, have nativity scenes to mark such an important time in the Christian calendar. Do send your pictures so we can help spread the message.

But whatever your creative approach, we’d like to see your pictures and videos.

The Ham&High is encouraging everyone around the borough to brighten up their streets, front windows, gardens and homes to help spread festive cheer.

• Email pictures and videos of your decorations to the Ham&High

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Pepe to get Europa League chance

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe walks off after being shown a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Elland Road

Film review: County Lines (15)

Conrad Khan as Tyler in County Lines (directed by Henry Blake) courtesy of BFI

Film review A Christmas Carol (PG)

A Christmas Carol

Editor’s comment: Let’s all try to brighten up our streets for Christmas

Linda Grove's festive front garden is popular with neighbours and passersby.

‘No response’ from Keir Starmer to requests for a meeting, says Green Party co-leader Sian Berry

Green Party co-leader Sian Berry and Labour leader Keir Starmer. Pictures: Ben Birchall/Stefan Rousseau/PA