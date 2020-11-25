Opinion

Editor’s comment: Let’s all try to brighten up our streets for Christmas

Linda Grove's festive front garden is popular with neighbours and passersby. Archant

This year Christmas, no matter how you dress it up, is going to be a little different, so let’s all make an effort to brighten things up a bit. We want to see your pictures and videos of homes and streets given a Christmas makeover.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

André Langlois wants to see your decorations this Christmas. André Langlois wants to see your decorations this Christmas.

The government announced this week that between December 23 and 27, three households will be allowed to form a temporary “Christmas bubble”. They will be able to mix indoors and stay overnight.

Nonetheless, many people will still find themselves isolated or unable to visit family and friends, and it has been a tough year for everyone.

That’s why it is more important than ever to help put a smile on our neighbours’ faces.

You may also want to watch:

Ham&High reader Linda Grove got the bauble rolling last week with her lovely decorations in Belsize Lane, where she is inviting families to visit Santa and encouraging children to write positive messages to hang in the trees along the street. Linda told us she has since had a fantastic response.

Many churches will, I’m sure, have nativity scenes to mark such an important time in the Christian calendar. Do send your pictures so we can help spread the message.

But whatever your creative approach, we’d like to see your pictures and videos.

The Ham&High is encouraging everyone around the borough to brighten up their streets, front windows, gardens and homes to help spread festive cheer.

• Email pictures and videos of your decorations to the Ham&High