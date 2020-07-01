Search

Advanced search

Edible London: Haringey food poverty group crowdfunding to continue delivering meals after council calls time on Covid-19 partnership

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 July 2020

Sunny Karagozlu with recycled onion sacks at Edible London. PIcture: Danny Halpin

Sunny Karagozlu with recycled onion sacks at Edible London. PIcture: Danny Halpin

Archant

A community group providing 50,000 meals a week to the hungry in Haringey is crowdfunding to keep going, after the council announced it was ending its partnership as lockdown eases.

Sunny Karagozlu with recycled eco bricks at Edible London. Picture: Danny HalpinSunny Karagozlu with recycled eco bricks at Edible London. Picture: Danny Halpin

Edible London (EL) is looking to raise £100,000 to continue work, and to help find a new home after Haringey Counci called time on its work with the organisation.

The decision from the town hall, made citing a decline for demand for food deliveries, means EL will no longer be able to operate from Alexandra Palace or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Edible’s founder Sunny Karagozlu said: “Them winding down means we’re no longer able to use Ally Pally.

“Ally Pally are doing everything they can to support but they can only do so much. They have honoured their name as the people’s palace.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: ‘This is a crisis that can affect any family’: Highgate woman delivers thousands of bags of food to local food banks

Louise Stewart, Ally Pally’s chief exec said: “Now that lockdown is lifting our focus is changing to carefully and sensitively restarting our events and activities on site, but we are keen to explore how the relationships we have built during this time could provide future opportunities to benefit the community.”

EL’s volunteers take surplus food from Spitalfields Market and sort it ready for collection, while others turn onion sacks into shopping bags and make eco bricks from plastic packaging and disposable gloves.

Sunny started the company in response to the growing crisis in homelessness and malnutrition, and after scaling up during lockdown, hashas served 400,000 meals since mid-March.

“We are in a position to do a lot more,” said Sunny. “But we need the support of our community. People think the lockdown is being eased but that doesn’t mean that poverty’s being eased ”

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: “The council has reached out to all households that have received support during the pandemic, advising that, whilst we are tapering down the food hub, we are continuing to offer direct support and advice to all those who need it.”

The crowdfunder is more than £80,000 short of it’s target. To donate, go to crowdfunder.co.uk/ediblelondon

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Haringey Council U-turns on demolishing Muswell Hill homes - after buying ex-council house for £2.15m

Woodside Avenue resident James Farmer, 85 (left) and number 106 (right) which Haringey Council bought for £2.15m. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Michael Rosen was ‘probably 2 or 3 hours’ away from death from Covid-19, then a Muswell Hill doctor stepped in

Former Children's Laureate and Keat's House poet-in-residence Michael Rosen, who spent seven weeks on a ventilator with Covid-19. Picture: PA

Interview: Keir Starmer on Covid-19, child poverty, football and a pint at The Pineapple

Mr Starmer says his constituency work in Holborn and St Pancras has

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Most Read

Haringey Council U-turns on demolishing Muswell Hill homes - after buying ex-council house for £2.15m

Woodside Avenue resident James Farmer, 85 (left) and number 106 (right) which Haringey Council bought for £2.15m. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Michael Rosen was ‘probably 2 or 3 hours’ away from death from Covid-19, then a Muswell Hill doctor stepped in

Former Children's Laureate and Keat's House poet-in-residence Michael Rosen, who spent seven weeks on a ventilator with Covid-19. Picture: PA

Interview: Keir Starmer on Covid-19, child poverty, football and a pint at The Pineapple

Mr Starmer says his constituency work in Holborn and St Pancras has

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Premier League: Arsenal 4 Norwich City 0

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's third goal

Cricket: Newcomers impress in England squad warm-up match

England's James Bracey (left) and Joe Denly add to the Team Buttler total against Team Stokes on day one of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Jose Mourinho hoping Tottenham can sort out new contract for Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier chases down West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saka signs long-term contract at Arsenal

Southampton's Yan Valery (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (right) battle for the ball

Arsenal’s Miedema wins Footballer Writers’ Association award

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema fires home (pic Tess Derry/PA)