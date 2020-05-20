Search

Edgware man climbs 2,909 steps in his maisonette for the Royal Free

PUBLISHED: 15:52 20 May 2020

Saul Charkham walked up and down the stairs of his London maisonette hundreds of times to raise money for the Royal Free. Picture: Submitted by Saul Charkham

Saul Charkham walked up and down the stairs of his London maisonette hundreds of times to raise money for the Royal Free. Picture: Submitted by Saul Charkham

Archant

A Edgware man has stepped up to the challenge of climbing the equivalent of the tallest building in the world to raise money for the Royal Free Hospital.

Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Picture: David Rodrigo/UnsplashBurj Khalifa, Dubai. Picture: David Rodrigo/Unsplash

Saul Charkham walked up and down the stairs of his London maisonette hundreds of times to equal the 2,909 steps of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 33-year-old has smashed his fundraising target of £500 to collect £1,500 for the Royal Free.

It is a cause close to Saul’s heart because his grandmother was treated at the Royal Free over a decade ago and his best friend’s wife is currently being cared for there during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saul Charkham walked up and down the stairs of his London maisonette hundreds of times to raise money for the Royal Free. Picture: Submitted by Saul CharkhamSaul Charkham walked up and down the stairs of his London maisonette hundreds of times to raise money for the Royal Free. Picture: Submitted by Saul Charkham

He said: “They have a lot on their plate at the moment, it is unfortunate how this whole situation started and it is very sad but the best thing is the care they are giving to people.”

Set to “walking music” such as We’re Off To See the Wizard from The Wizard of Oz and Walk Like an Egyptian by The Bangles, Saul’s wife kept count of his steps using flashcards.

It took just over an hour to complete the challenge, which was live-streamed on Facebook.

Donate to Saul’s fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/saul-charkhamwalk

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Could obesity in Hampstead and Highgate be playing a role in area’s coronavirus rates?

Hospital admissions were obesity is a factor are on the rise. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

