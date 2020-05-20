Edgware man climbs 2,909 steps in his maisonette for the Royal Free

Saul Charkham walked up and down the stairs of his London maisonette hundreds of times to raise money for the Royal Free. Picture: Submitted by Saul Charkham Archant

A Edgware man has stepped up to the challenge of climbing the equivalent of the tallest building in the world to raise money for the Royal Free Hospital.

Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Picture: David Rodrigo/Unsplash Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Picture: David Rodrigo/Unsplash

Saul Charkham walked up and down the stairs of his London maisonette hundreds of times to equal the 2,909 steps of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 33-year-old has smashed his fundraising target of £500 to collect £1,500 for the Royal Free.

It is a cause close to Saul’s heart because his grandmother was treated at the Royal Free over a decade ago and his best friend’s wife is currently being cared for there during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “They have a lot on their plate at the moment, it is unfortunate how this whole situation started and it is very sad but the best thing is the care they are giving to people.”

Set to “walking music” such as We’re Off To See the Wizard from The Wizard of Oz and Walk Like an Egyptian by The Bangles, Saul’s wife kept count of his steps using flashcards.

It took just over an hour to complete the challenge, which was live-streamed on Facebook.

Donate to Saul’s fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/saul-charkhamwalk