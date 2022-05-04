MPs visit contested Camden areas ahead of election

Two MPs visited two contested wards this week ahead of the local elections.

People across Camden are getting ready to head to their local polling station to vote in the local elections on Thursday.

Party leader Ed Davey MP visited Belsize Park on Monday hoping the Liberal Democrats defeat the Conservatives in what could be a tightly-contested ward.

The following day former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband MP popped over to Highgate Ward where the Green Party is putting in a lot of energy to add more members to the council chamber.

Ed Miliband MP with Highgate candidates (L_R) Camron Aref-Adib, Anna Wright, and Panny Antoniou - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Mr Miliband told assembled supporters, including candidates and council leader Georgia Gould, that it is a "crucial election".

He argued for Camden's climate credentials as the first in the country to hold a citizen's assembly on climate change, with agreed actions. He referenced the work that has been done to create more segregated cycle lanes.

He said Camden planned to be "even bolder over the next four years" taking on home insulation and urban draining to tackle floods.

"We face a climate crisis but we also know we face a cost of living crisis. The part of our message in this election across the country and in Camden is that the answer to the cost of living crisis is to go greener."

Of the council's recent purchase of Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve he said: "It's an incredibly imaginative scheme that's been produced with the council buying it and giving it to the community."

Candidate Anna Wright added: "This election is so important, it's such a marginal ward in Highgate. I know there can sometimes be a feeling at local elections that it's a done deal - it's not a done deal here, it's very exciting, it might come down to a few votes."

Ed Davey visited Belsize Park to bolster support for the Liberal Democrats - Credit: London Liberal Democrats

On Monday Mr Davey met his assembled group in Belsize Park.

"It was great to speak to Belsize residents in the final days of the election campaign and hear about the work Liberal Democrat councillors are doing," he said.

"What really struck me was the number of Labour voters willing to lend the Liberal Democrats their vote this Thursday because they know we're the only party that can beat the Conservatives in this area."

Conservative leader Oliver Cooper has switched from standing in Hampstead Town to Belsize, hoping to turn this corner of Hampstead blue.

Polling stations will open at 7am on May 5, with voters able to vote in person until 10pm.