How to nominate your 'eco champion' tackling climate change in Camden

Camden residents are being asked to nominate “eco champions” to recognise community figures who are making a standout effort to tackle the climate emergency.

The Camden Eco Champion Awards have been launched to “reward and celebrate those in our community who go above and beyond to protect the environment”.

The competition is being run by The Camden Clear Air Initiative, with applications open until November 21.

The local awards come as global leaders attend the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, where nations across the world are coming together to try and prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Valeria Pensabene, community manager for Camden Clear Air, encouraged people to nominate “any colleague, friend, family member, teacher, or neighbour, who they think are worthy of recognition”.

“Anyone can nominate anyone else, just not themselves,” Valeria said. “Essentially, with these awards we are trying to get as many people as possible to nominate others who should be rewarded for their eco work.

“The spirit is very much about creating a movement at the local level and rewarding ‘normal people’, as opposed to large businesses, schools or anyone who is known already.”

There are three categories to enter – mini warriors (ages 5 to 11); junior heroes (12 to 17); and local leaders (18+).

Prizes include a free YouTube tutorial to help young people grow their channel, tickets for any Jazz Café show, 500 free minutes on any Tier mobility scooter, a week of cargo bike hire, and £250 credit on any Lime e-bike or e-scooter.

For younger applicants a bespoke tour of Kentish Town City Farm or a goodie bag from sustainable arctic apparel firm Arc’teryx is up for grabs.

The judges have been picked from academia, local government, business, and the community.

Encouraging people to extend their nominations far and wide, Valeria added: “The more evidence and information you provide, including photos, videos, and testimonials, the better.”

The winners will be announced on November 29, with an awards ceremony held at the Roundhouse Bar and Café on December 4.

The winners’ content will feature on social media and on the Camdeners podcast.

To nominate an eco champion visit https://camdencleanair.org/community/camden-eco-champion-awards/