Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

PUBLISHED: 16:55 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 10 August 2020

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Archant

Diners in north London and across the UK are enjoying a half-price discount on restaurant meals.

The Eat Out To Help Out Scheme was introduced on August 3 in order to drum up business for restaurants hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown.

READ MORE: Hampstead and Highgate restaurants welcome Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Any establishments serving food for on-premises consumption can sign up to the scheme, which is valid Monday to Wednesdays until August 31.

There is no voucher needed, as businesses can simply reduce the bill and apply for reimbursement from the government up to a maximum of £10 per person.

The government has estimated it will help protect 1.8 million jobs across the UK, in around 130,000 businesses.

However, only participating businesses can offer the discount - find out which restaurants are signed up on our interactive map above.

Find out more at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/get-more-information-about-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme.

TV soapstar joins neighbours in protest over Hornsey Town Hall plan

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite has joined neighbours in Crouch End to object to plans to restore Hornsey Town Hall. Picture: Tamzin Outhwaite

‘Blood on their hands’: Placards outside Hampstead’s Conservative Party office decry government’s coronavirus response

Placards seen stuck to the front of Hampstead and Kilburn Conservative Party’s office on Sunday, August 9,2020. Picture: Harry Taylor

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

