Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Diners in north London and across the UK are enjoying a half-price discount on restaurant meals.

The Eat Out To Help Out Scheme was introduced on August 3 in order to drum up business for restaurants hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Any establishments serving food for on-premises consumption can sign up to the scheme, which is valid Monday to Wednesdays until August 31.

There is no voucher needed, as businesses can simply reduce the bill and apply for reimbursement from the government up to a maximum of £10 per person.

The government has estimated it will help protect 1.8 million jobs across the UK, in around 130,000 businesses.

Find out more at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/get-more-information-about-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme.