Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme
PUBLISHED: 16:55 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 10 August 2020
Diners in north London and across the UK are enjoying a half-price discount on restaurant meals.
The Eat Out To Help Out Scheme was introduced on August 3 in order to drum up business for restaurants hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown.
Any establishments serving food for on-premises consumption can sign up to the scheme, which is valid Monday to Wednesdays until August 31.
There is no voucher needed, as businesses can simply reduce the bill and apply for reimbursement from the government up to a maximum of £10 per person.
The government has estimated it will help protect 1.8 million jobs across the UK, in around 130,000 businesses.
However, only participating businesses can offer the discount - find out which restaurants are signed up on our interactive map above.
Find out more at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/get-more-information-about-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme.
