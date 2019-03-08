Search

Easter: Lauderdale House hosts an egg-shell-ent Easter celebrations

PUBLISHED: 13:46 25 April 2019

The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Sisters Emma (9) and Maia (6) egg making and decorating on the Tea Lawn.

The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Sisters Emma (9) and Maia (6) egg making and decorating on the Tea Lawn.

Archant

The Easter bunny dropped in on a balmy Highgate on Sunday lunchtime as more than 100 children took part in a Easter egg-stravaganza of activities.

The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Egg rolling in Waterlow ParkThe annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Egg rolling in Waterlow Park

They were able to make and decorate their own Easter eggs from craft materials.

There was also an egg roll to see whose went furthest, before a final egg hunt to find them hidden around the knot garden at Lauderdale House.

Winners in three age categories each received a chocolate egg of their own as a prize.

The event, which was sold out, was compered by nun, Sister Mary McArthur.

The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Jonah (6) and family egg making and decorating on the Tea Lawn.The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Jonah (6) and family egg making and decorating on the Tea Lawn.

Helen Dalton, marketing manager at Lauderdale House, said: “We have been running the event for years and it is always really popular with local families.

“I've seen a lot of pictures of happy, smiling children, which is really nice.

“The weather was perfect, which was ideal as the activities took place outside.”

The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Family egg making and decorating on the Tea Lawn. The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Family egg making and decorating on the Tea Lawn.

The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Sister Mary McArthur, host MC, Head judge and nun with the three winners of the aged 9+ catagory for egg decoration from left, Akito (10), Olivia (10) and Isabella (9).The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Sister Mary McArthur, host MC, Head judge and nun with the three winners of the aged 9+ catagory for egg decoration from left, Akito (10), Olivia (10) and Isabella (9).

The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Sister Mary McArthur, host MC, Head judge and nun with the three winners of the aged 5 and unders catagory for egg decoration from left, Pax, Christina and Ruby.The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Sister Mary McArthur, host MC, Head judge and nun with the three winners of the aged 5 and unders catagory for egg decoration from left, Pax, Christina and Ruby.

The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Sister Mary McArthur, host MC, Head judge and nun with the three winners of the aged 6-8 catagory for egg decoration from left, Jonah (6) Aaliyah (7) and Violet (6)The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Sister Mary McArthur, host MC, Head judge and nun with the three winners of the aged 6-8 catagory for egg decoration from left, Jonah (6) Aaliyah (7) and Violet (6)

The annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Olivia Sulenski (10) with her prizewinning Easter Rabbit eggThe annual Easter Egg making, Egg rolling and Easter Egg hunt at Lauderdale House Highgate N6 on 21.04.19. Olivia Sulenski (10) with her prizewinning Easter Rabbit egg

