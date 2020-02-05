East Finchley road safety campaign nears success with 20mph zone among measures planned

'Make our crossing safe': A young girl protests for improvements to the crossing outside of Martin Primary School. Picture: Mike Coles Archant

Plans for tighter road safety measures outside of an East Finchley school moved a step closer this week.

After a number of accidents, a 20mph zone is being planned for roads surrounding Martin Primary School in Plane Tree Walk, East Finchley.

Last year a number of local parents and children protested outside of the school to draw attention to the issue. The new 20mph zone would cover part of High Road between Chandos Road and Park Road, part of Creighton Avenue up to the boundary with Haringey, Leopold Road and Leslie Road.

There would also be a new refuge island in Creighton Road by East Finchley Baptist Church and extra guardrails to protect pedestrians at the pelican crossing near the junction between High Road and Church Lane.

To further slow traffic, a raised road table could be created at the crossing and high-friction surfacing added on the approach to the traffic signal.

Councillors agreed the measures at a meeting of Finchley and Golders Green area committee on Monday (February 3).

They will now be put to a consultation with residents before the plans are finalised.