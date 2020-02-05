Search

Advanced search

East Finchley road safety campaign nears success with 20mph zone among measures planned

PUBLISHED: 18:45 05 February 2020

'Make our crossing safe': A young girl protests for improvements to the crossing outside of Martin Primary School. Picture: Mike Coles

'Make our crossing safe': A young girl protests for improvements to the crossing outside of Martin Primary School. Picture: Mike Coles

Archant

Plans for tighter road safety measures outside of an East Finchley school moved a step closer this week.

After a number of accidents, a 20mph zone is being planned for roads surrounding Martin Primary School in Plane Tree Walk, East Finchley.

Last year a number of local parents and children protested outside of the school to draw attention to the issue.  The new 20mph zone would cover part of High Road between Chandos Road and Park Road, part of Creighton Avenue up to the boundary with Haringey, Leopold Road and Leslie Road.

You may also want to watch:

There would also be a new refuge island in Creighton Road by East Finchley Baptist Church and extra guardrails to protect pedestrians at the pelican crossing near the junction between High Road and Church Lane.

To further slow traffic, a raised road table could be created at the crossing and high-friction surfacing added on the approach to the traffic signal.

Councillors agreed the measures at a meeting of Finchley and Golders Green area committee on Monday (February 3).

They will now be put to a consultation with residents before the plans are finalised.

Most Read

Hampstead Town Tory “deselection” row reaches High Court

Hamish Hunter. Picture: HAMISH HUNTER

Opinion: Wait for the Crouch End trial and Highbury Corner scheme to be in

London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk wants new road schemes to be given a chance.

Islington teen murdered in Camden for ‘tit-for-tat’ gang killing

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

Charity sounds alarm as use of stop and search in north London soars

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘No one should be scared to speak up’: Hampstead school tackles mental health ‘stigma’ through peer-led classes

Sixth-form students from UCS Hampstead have taken on the role of teachers around mental health. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Most Read

Hampstead Town Tory “deselection” row reaches High Court

Hamish Hunter. Picture: HAMISH HUNTER

Opinion: Wait for the Crouch End trial and Highbury Corner scheme to be in

London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk wants new road schemes to be given a chance.

Islington teen murdered in Camden for ‘tit-for-tat’ gang killing

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

Charity sounds alarm as use of stop and search in north London soars

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘No one should be scared to speak up’: Hampstead school tackles mental health ‘stigma’ through peer-led classes

Sixth-form students from UCS Hampstead have taken on the role of teachers around mental health. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs Bergwijn reveals Mourinho told him when ‘when you’re dead, you’re dead’

Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn (left) and Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

East Finchley road safety campaign nears success with 20mph zone among measures planned

'Make our crossing safe': A young girl protests for improvements to the crossing outside of Martin Primary School. Picture: Mike Coles

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Men ‘threatened to kill’ Arsenal player Mesut Ozil in confrontation outside of Hampstead home, court hears

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil gestures to the fans during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Islington teen murdered in Camden for ‘tit-for-tat’ gang killing

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24