East Finchley double shooting: Suspect to face fourth trial over 2016 killing of aunt and nephew
PUBLISHED: 11:56 29 April 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
A judge has ordered a fourth trial in the case of a man accused of shooting dead two members of the same East Finchley family in September 2016.
Obina Ezeoke, 25, will face an Old Bailey jury yet again from February 2, 2020, it has been confirmed.
He is accused of killing Annie Besala Ekofo, 53, and her 21 year old nephew Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo in a pre-dawn attack on September 15 that year.
Bervil was shot dead while asleep at his aunt's home in Elmshurt Crescent, East Finchley, before she herself was shot at point blank range when she disturbed the intruder.
Ezeoke was arrested at his mother's Cambridge Heath home days after the shootings by a heavily armed police firearms unit.
His first trial collapsed after the sitting judge was forced to retire with a back injury, while the subsequent two both saw the jury discharged after failing to reach a verdict.