East Finchley double shooting: Suspect to face fourth trial over 2016 killing of aunt and nephew

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Annie Besala Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday. PA Archive/PA Images

A judge has ordered a fourth trial in the case of a man accused of shooting dead two members of the same East Finchley family in September 2016.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

Obina Ezeoke, 25, will face an Old Bailey jury yet again from February 2, 2020, it has been confirmed.

He is accused of killing Annie Besala Ekofo, 53, and her 21 year old nephew Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo in a pre-dawn attack on September 15 that year.

Bervil was shot dead while asleep at his aunt's home in Elmshurt Crescent, East Finchley, before she herself was shot at point blank range when she disturbed the intruder.

Ezeoke was arrested at his mother's Cambridge Heath home days after the shootings by a heavily armed police firearms unit.

His first trial collapsed after the sitting judge was forced to retire with a back injury, while the subsequent two both saw the jury discharged after failing to reach a verdict.