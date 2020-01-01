Search

East Finchley shootings: Trial begins for man accused of killing Annie Ekofo and nephew Bervil in 2016

PUBLISHED: 13:11 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 09 July 2020

Annie Besala Ekofo, and her nephew Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo

Annie Besala Ekofo, and her nephew Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo

The trial of a man accused of the murders of an aunt and her nephew in East Finchley began at the Old Bailey on July 8. Obina Ezeoke, 27, of Jacquard Court, Bishops Way, Bethnal Green, is accused of killing psychology student Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo at his aunt’s home in East Finchley, and then of killing Annie Besala Ekofo, before dawn on September 15 2016.

Ms Besala Ekofo was shot as an attacker fled the Elmshurst Crescent flat where she lived with her younger children.

Mr Kalikaka-Ekofo was only staying overnight with his aunt’s family.

Mr Ezeoke has maintained his innocence since his arrest by police, shortly after the killings in 2016.

The Old Bailey is hearing a small number of cases at a time, with social distancing rules in place and new layouts for courtrooms to ensure jurors, lawyers, court staff and the media are able to safely attend.

