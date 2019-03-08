Search

East Finchley double shooting: Alleged killer’s future uncertain as jury fails to reach verdict...again

PUBLISHED: 10:20 12 March 2019

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Annie Besala Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Annie Besala Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

PA Archive/PA Images

Double murder accused Obina Ezeoke could face a fourth trial after a jury could not decide whether he was responsible for the September 2016 shootings of Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo in East Finchley.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

His fate remains in the balance after Judge Philip Katz last week discharged the jury when it was not able to agree on a verdict.

A hearing on Wednesday will see the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) reveal whether it intends to seek a new trial.

The trial that has just ended lasted two months and was the third time Ezeoke had been in the dock over the case. A first trial collapsed when the judge presiding was forced to retire with back problems, while the second also saw a jury fail to come to a decision.

Mother of nine Annie, 53, was killed along with her 21-year-old nephew Bervil in her Elmshurst Crescent home on September 15 2016.

