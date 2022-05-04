Children at The Learning Experience East Finchley dressed up as superheroes to help raise £2,500 for the charity Make-A-Wish UK - Credit: Contributed

Children and staff at a nursery and preschool in East Finchley have raised more than £2,800 for the charity Make-A-Wish UK.

The Learning Experience East Finchley is supporting Make-A-Wish as part of their ongoing philanthropy curriculum, which continuously teaches children the value of kindness, sharing, and helping others.

The charity Make-A-Wish UK commemorates the first wish ever granted for a child living with a critical illness.

"Our brand mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of our children, their families and the communities we serve," said The Learning Experience East Finchley centre director Chantelle Gudgeon.

"It provides us with an opportunity to teach our children the value of kindness and helping others with the hope that these values remain with them throughout their lives," she said.

Staff and children at The Learning Experience East Finchley organised a range of activities to raise money for Make-A-Wish - Credit: Contributed

Chantelle says that the children have really driven the fundraising, coming up with all the activity ideas including a raffle, bake sale, and pyjama day.

"Their most recent idea was a superhero day," said Chantelle.

"All the children got to dress up as superheroes for the day, with each child making a donation to Make-A-Wish UK.

Just two days later, we reached our target of £2,500. I had tears in my eyes when we got there!"

"Broadening the realm of early learning to include philanthropy can yield extremely beneficial results – both short- and long-term.

"And introducing the concept of philanthropy to our little learners helps to instil a giving spirit and an early love for humanity that will carry on into adulthood.

"Children can learn social consciousness and awareness through the understanding that some members of the community are less fortunate than others.

"Teaching our children about the act of giving will help them to develop deeper empathy, organisational skills, collaboration, and leadership."

Right now, 503 children across the UK are living with a critical condition and waiting for their wish to come true.

Make-A-Wish UK is part of a global movement, established in the UK in 1986, to create life-changing wishes for children aged 3-17 who are living with a critical condition, the average wish costs around £2,500 to grant.

The charity hoped to raise £1.25 million by World Wish Day (April 29) in order to grant each waiting wish.

Liz Shiels, community fundraising manager at Make-A-Wish UK, welcomed the support from The Learning Experience East Finchley.

She said: ‘When a child is diagnosed with a critical condition, the joy of childhood is brought to an abrupt end with treatment plans, appointments and worry taking over.

"The power of a wish revives a childhood stolen by critical illness, bringing light and joy in the darkest times.

"We are extremely grateful for the fundraising of The Learning Experience East Finchley, whose generous support will help light up the darkness for critically ill children and their families."



The Learning Experience East Finchley opened on East End Road in October 2020, providing private childcare for children aged three months to five years.

It is the first UK location of the USA-based franchise, which has raised more than $1million for the American Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For further information and to donate, please visit make-a-wish.org.uk



