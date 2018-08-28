East Finchley road accident: Child suffers head injuries after being hit while crossing
PUBLISHED: 11:19 25 January 2019
A young girl was rushed to hospital with head injuries after being hit by a car at a busy East Finchley junction yesterday afternoon. The police and ambulance service both attended, with a spokesperson for London Ambulance Service confirming a child had been taken to hospital.
They said: “We were called at 3:23pm yesterday (24 January) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on High Road, East Finchley.
“We sent an ambulance crew and two single responders in cars to the scene. We treated a child at the scene for a head injuries and took her to hospital as a priority.”
It is thought the child was crossing at a set of traffic lights at the point where High Road meets East End Road.
