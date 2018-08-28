Earl Haig Hall: Crouch End pub shuts as owner sells up

Staff of Earl Haig Hall, Crouch End celebrating its first birthday - pictured Gergo Baranyi, Luke Shorter, Hannah Pierce, Mark Tovell and Tom Cahoon © Nigel Sutton email pictures@nigelsuttonphotography.com

Crouch End community pub the Earl Haig Hall has closed pending its sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Elder Avenue establishment shut its doors on Sunday as owners Antic are in the process of selling the premises.

The buyer is the Max Barney Pub company, and they are said to have a tenant for the site lined up.

Earl Haig Hall was formerly owned by the Royal British Legion before the Hornsey branch in shut in 2010.

The building was opened as a pub by Antic in 2013, and it has also been used for community events.

The pub closed on Sunday after a message appeared on its website saying; “It is with a heavy heart that we are sadly saying goodbye to the Earl Haig.”

Regular Keith Davies told the Ham&High : “I don’t blame them they gave it a chance and a lot of people have had some great times there over the past five years or so.”

Max Barney Company confirmed it was in the process of buying the hall.