Crouch End baker awarded Badge of the Order of Mercy for his charity work

Christopher Freeman receiving his Badge of the Order of Mercy from the Rt Hon Lord Lingfield - Credit: League of Mercy

A Crouch End baker has been presented with a prestigious award in recognition of his charity work.

Christopher Freeman, of Dunns Bakery in the Broadway was presented with the Badge of the Order of Mercy for his work supporting the Children's Trust Charity.

The awards ceremony took place on July 29 at The Mansion House, in the City, in the presence of HRH Princess Katerina of Yugoslavia, The Lady Mayoress of London (Locum Tenens) and other guests.

The Rt Hon the Lord Lingfield, president of the League of Mercy, said: “Mr Freeman has done extraordinary work for those most in need.

"He is a marvellous example of someone whose longstanding and voluntary dedication to the service and welfare of others is noteworthy and remarkable and we were delighted to be able to make this well deserved award to his.”

A fifth-generation baker, Christopher retired in 2017, having been a Master of the Worshipful Company of Bakers and a former President of the Craft Bakers Association.

He is the founder of National Doughnut Week, an initiative that raises money for The Children’s Trust, which supports children with brain injury and neurodisability.

Since its introduction in 1992, National Doughnut Week has raised £1,058,671.

Christopher said the award was a "tremendous honour".

"As a craft baker, I believe we have a responsibility to play our part in helping others and I’m extremely proud of the positive impact National Doughnut Week has had, which is testimony to everyone involved with the campaign”.

Christopher retired as the Master of the Worshipful Company of Bakers – a guild dating back to 1155 – at a ceremony in November last year.

Christopher put himself forward to take up the role in November 2019 because 2020 marked 200 years of consecutive baking by his family.

Karen Dear, director of operations of the Craft Bakers Association, said Christopher and the Dunns team "have been a fantastic example of how craft bakers give back to their community".

The League of Mercy, was originally created in 1899 for the encouragement and recognition of voluntary work in hospitals and the community. It became a charity in 1999.