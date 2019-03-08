Crouch End 10k: Dunn's Bakery fries 2700 doughnuts to give free reward to triumphant runners

Dunn's Bakery running team with their doughnuts after the Crouch End 10k run. The bakery gave away free doughnuts to all finishers on Sunday. Picture: Lewis Freeman Archant

A sweet sight greeted runners at the end of the Crouch End 10k run on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After pounding the pavement for 6.2 miles, triumphant athletes received a free Dunn's jam doughnut.

The day before, the team at the bakery had been hard at work, frying continuously for 14 hours to produce 2.700 of doughnuts.

Dunn's, in the Broadway, has supported the 10k run for the YMCA for 28 years.

You may also want to watch:

The link-up was started by current owner Lewis Freeman's father, Christopher.

"It's a complete donation, and while it's not money it's great to be able to help them like this.

"They are a very good local charity that does great work in finding young people places to stay. We also support them by donating surplus food to their kitchens at the end of the day."

Dunn's wasn't just providing sustenance to runners, a 12-strong team entered, and were the best unaffiliated team. Some of them then stuck around to hand out the pastries.

Lewis said: "It was a surprise for some people to get them, but for others they knew it was coming and kept them going.