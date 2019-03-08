Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Crouch End 10k: Dunn's Bakery fries 2700 doughnuts to give free reward to triumphant runners

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 May 2019

Dunn's Bakery running team with their doughnuts after the Crouch End 10k run. The bakery gave away free doughnuts to all finishers on Sunday. Picture: Lewis Freeman

Dunn's Bakery running team with their doughnuts after the Crouch End 10k run. The bakery gave away free doughnuts to all finishers on Sunday. Picture: Lewis Freeman

Archant

A sweet sight greeted runners at the end of the Crouch End 10k run on Sunday.

After pounding the pavement for 6.2 miles, triumphant athletes received a free Dunn's jam doughnut.

The day before, the team at the bakery had been hard at work, frying continuously for 14 hours to produce 2.700 of doughnuts.

Dunn's, in the Broadway, has supported the 10k run for the YMCA for 28 years.

You may also want to watch:

The link-up was started by current owner Lewis Freeman's father, Christopher.

"It's a complete donation, and while it's not money it's great to be able to help them like this.

"They are a very good local charity that does great work in finding young people places to stay. We also support them by donating surplus food to their kitchens at the end of the day."

Dunn's wasn't just providing sustenance to runners, a 12-strong team entered, and were the best unaffiliated team. Some of them then stuck around to hand out the pastries.

Lewis said: "It was a surprise for some people to get them, but for others they knew it was coming and kept them going.

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after toddler hit by car and killed in East Finchley last night

The accident took place near the Five Bells pub, in East End Road. Picture: Google Maps

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

Primrose Hill fire: Forty firefighters tackling blaze at block of flats

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire

Knifepoint robbers target Hampstead dad outside his front door

The corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane in Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

‘Happy child, chaotic management’: Leadership at troubled Hampstead private school criticised by Ofsted despite safety improvements

The upper school in West Heath Road, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after toddler hit by car and killed in East Finchley last night

The accident took place near the Five Bells pub, in East End Road. Picture: Google Maps

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

Primrose Hill fire: Forty firefighters tackling blaze at block of flats

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire

Knifepoint robbers target Hampstead dad outside his front door

The corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane in Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

‘Happy child, chaotic management’: Leadership at troubled Hampstead private school criticised by Ofsted despite safety improvements

The upper school in West Heath Road, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Blues reveal pre-season friendly plans

Wingate & Finchley players have a group huddle before a game (pic: Little James Photography).

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangduring the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Hampstead hoping Adair is back for fixture at North Middlesex

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone sign Beckles-Richards from Wingate & Finchley

Reece Beccles-Richards of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Tottenham handed injury boost before Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the training session at Hotspur Way (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists