Prince Harry visits St John's Wood: Duke of Sussex helps Jon Bon Jovi record charity single at Abbey Road Studios

PUBLISHED: 16:06 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 28 February 2020

Jon Bon Jovi (right) greets the Duke of Sussex at the Abbey Road Studios in London where they will meet members of the Invictus Games Choir. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday February 28, 2020. They are recording a special single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. See PA story ROYAL Harry. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Jon Bon Jovi (right) greets the Duke of Sussex at the Abbey Road Studios in London where they will meet members of the Invictus Games Choir. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday February 28, 2020. They are recording a special single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. See PA story ROYAL Harry. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Prince Harry dropped by St John's Wood on Friday to help Jon Bon Jovi record a charity single for the Duke's Invictus Games Foundation.

With just weeks left as an active member of the royal family, he met the aging rocker on the steps of the world famous studio.

The prince and the popstar were then ushered inside to the control room overlooking Studio 2 - where The Beatles recorded during the 1960s.

Engineer Obie O'Brien, Jon's long-term friend and producer, was waiting to talk the prince through the process of re-recording the Bon Jovi's single Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir.

The single is in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation which oversees the development of the Invictus Games, the international sporting event Harry founded for injured or sick military personnel.

Unbroken was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and honour their service.

