Camden Koko fire: Fire brigade release stunning drone footage of Camden Town blaze

PUBLISHED: 15:02 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 09 January 2020

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

London Fire Brigade have released stunning drone footage of their attempts to control the fire that destoryed part of the roof of a much-loved Camden nightclub on Monday.

The brigade has published the footage, which shows fire raging and smoke billowing from the scaffolding-clad Koko nightclub.

The club, formerly known as the Camden Palace and the Camden Theatre, is owned by mogul Olly Bengough who had closed it for refurbishment last year. It's re-opening is now set to be considerably delayed.

After the fire, Mr Bengough said he was "deeply saddened" by the fire and added: "We want to thank the London Fire Brigade for its quick response and how well it handled the situation.

London Fire Brigade tackle the blaze at Camden's Koko. Picture: LFBLondon Fire Brigade tackle the blaze at Camden's Koko. Picture: LFB

"The amount of support we have received from the public has been amazing and we'll be doing our best to get the redevelopment of this iconic building back on-track.

"We will provide further comments as circumstances become clearer."

Eight fire engines and 60 firefightersa tackled to blaze - its cause remains under investigation.

