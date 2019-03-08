Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dr Lotte Newman obituary: Pioneering St John's Wood GP who had 'so much empathy'

PUBLISHED: 08:58 13 May 2019

Dr Lotte Newman. Picture: Aronsohn family

Dr Lotte Newman. Picture: Aronsohn family

Archant

After coming to London as a Jewish refugee before the Second World War, Dr Lotte Newman, who died on April 29 aged 90, was a pioneering woman doctor who rose to the very top of her profession.

Lotte became President of the Royal College of General Practitioners, was medical director of St John Ambulance, all while founding one of the best-loved doctors' surgeries in London and becoming a vocal advocate for women's rights.

Her son David Aronsohn told this newspaper: "She was a great role model and a feminist almost before feminism.

"She was kind, reserved too perhaps, but she was fun, and she always over packed for holidays."

Lotte's parents were both also doctors, and as war approached her father George had the foresight to qualify as GP in Glasgow. The family followed him to the UK in 1938.

Lotte, who was eight when they travelled over and knew little English, had earned herself a scholarship to North London Collegiate School just two years later.

North London would then play an essential role in her life - it is where she started practicing as a doctor, and where she lived - she raised a family and spent half a century in Finchley Road before moving to Highgate late in life.

You may also want to watch:

In 1968, with Tony Antoniou, Lotte founded the Abbey Medical Centre in St John's Wood- which has grown to serve a vast swathe of north London from Willesden to Swiss Cottage.

David added: "She was comfortable with people from all parts of society.

"As someone who had been a poor refugee from another country she had so much empathy for people in the same situation.

"We would go places and hear people tell wonderful stories."

Lotte also served on the Jewish Board of Deputies and David emphasised her faith was a key part of her life.

She wasn't afraid of upsetting people when she believed in something, either.

She campaigned with Victoria Gillick to ensure women could access female doctors if they requested, and fought for women's rights as a patient and a doctor throughout her life.

Lotte is survived by her husband Norman, children Simone, Simon, David and Alex, and seven grandchildren.

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Royal Free Hospital: CQC downgrades NHS trust to ‘requires improvement’ over safety, responsiveness and financial woes

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Muswell Hill distraction burglar jailed for six years after targeting elderly people with violent accomplice

John Wall. Picture: Met Police

Dr Lotte Newman obituary: Pioneering St John’s Wood GP who had ‘so much empathy’

Dr Lotte Newman. Picture: Aronsohn family

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Royal Free Hospital: CQC downgrades NHS trust to ‘requires improvement’ over safety, responsiveness and financial woes

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Muswell Hill distraction burglar jailed for six years after targeting elderly people with violent accomplice

John Wall. Picture: Met Police

Dr Lotte Newman obituary: Pioneering St John’s Wood GP who had ‘so much empathy’

Dr Lotte Newman. Picture: Aronsohn family

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham manager congratulates his ‘superheroes’ after unbelievable five years

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Everton (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal Women’s boss Joe Montemurro pays tribute to departing Dutch duo

Arsenal's Dominique Bloodworth brings the ball across the park during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Dr Lotte Newman obituary: Pioneering St John’s Wood GP who had ‘so much empathy’

Dr Lotte Newman. Picture: Aronsohn family

Delight for Aubameyang as Arsenal hitman shares Premier League Golden Boot

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal ‘progressing’ according to boss Unai Emery despite top four frustration

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists