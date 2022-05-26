Crouch End mum wins Jamie Oliver's cooking show on Channel 4
- Credit: Slater King
A Crouch End entrepreneur and mum won Jamie Oliver's The Great Cookbook Challenge on Channel 4.
Dominique Woolf is a mum of three, entrepreneur and keen home cook. Having been a singer-songwriter and recruitment consultant in a previous life, Dominique decided to change careers and focus on food.
She trained at Leith’s School of Food and Wine and then became a food writer before starting her own business, The Woolf 's Kitchen, in the middle of lockdown 2020.
Her cookbook, Dominique’s
With her book Kitchen Easy Everyday Asian-Inspired Food, Dominique, who has Thai heritage, wowed the judges.
"I'm still pinching myself," she said. "I've wanted to write a cookbook ever since I can remember so this is genuinely a dream come true.
"It's given me the opportunity to start a whole new career and I couldn't be more grateful. Going into the Penguin offices to sign 1400 copies was completely surreal and a real moment for me. I can't tell you how excited I am."
Dominique’s Kitchen features meals with accessible recipes, including those featured in the television show.
The book will be published by Penguin Michael Joseph on June 9. It costs £20.