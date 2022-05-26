Crouch End mum wins Jamie Oliver's cooking show on Channel 4

Crouch End entrepreneur Dominique Woolf said the concept behind her cookery book is about showing people that making simple, delicious food is "not that scary” - Credit: Slater King

A Crouch End entrepreneur and mum won Jamie Oliver's The Great Cookbook Challenge on Channel 4.

Dominique Woolf is a mum of three, entrepreneur and keen home cook. Having been a singer-songwriter and recruitment consultant in a previous life, Dominique decided to change careers and focus on food.

She trained at Leith’s School of Food and Wine and then became a food writer before starting her own business, The Woolf 's Kitchen, in the middle of lockdown 2020.

Her cookbook, Dominique’s

With her book Kitchen Easy Everyday Asian-Inspired Food, Dominique, who has Thai heritage, wowed the judges.

"I'm still pinching myself," she said. "I've wanted to write a cookbook ever since I can remember so this is genuinely a dream come true.

"It's given me the opportunity to start a whole new career and I couldn't be more grateful. Going into the Penguin offices to sign 1400 copies was completely surreal and a real moment for me. I can't tell you how excited I am."

Dominique’s Kitchen features meals with accessible recipes, including those featured in the television show.

The book will be published by Penguin Michael Joseph on June 9. It costs £20.