In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser

Michael Boniface

Published: 2:21 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020
Team member Freddie handled by Richie Barron. Picture: Polly Hancock

Team member Freddie handled by Richie Barron. Picture: Polly Hancock

Rescue dogs are pulling in the crowds at Alexandra Palace – and raising money for a vital cause.

Team member Emma Davis with Reggie. Picture: Polly Hancock

Team member Emma Davis with Reggie. Picture: Polly Hancock

London Search and Rescue, which aids the Metropolitan Police to find vulnerable missing people, has taken its specially-trained dogs to Ally Pally’s garden centre in the run-up to Christmas every Sunday.

The volunteer-run charity is fundraising so that it can contunue to support the police in searches for high-risk residents around north London.

The dogs have proven a big hit with passers-by, and the charity is feeling the love during the festive period.

London Search and Rescue’s Mark Mendoza told the Ham&High: “It’s been absolutely phenomenal.

London Search and Rescue's dog team with garden centre manager Rachel Patey (centre). Picture: Polly Hancock

London Search and Rescue's dog team with garden centre manager Rachel Patey (centre). Picture: Polly Hancock

“People are stopping all the time and talking with us, it’s just unbelievable.

“We’re thrilled because we want people to engage with us and know what we do.

“The response we have had from the public is truly amazing.”

To donate to London Search and Rescue visit here.

Garden centre customers Jerry and Lois Collins meet Reggie with handler Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Garden centre customers Jerry and Lois Collins meet Reggie with handler Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Garden centre manager Rachel Patey meets Merlin. Picture: Polly Hancock

Garden centre manager Rachel Patey meets Merlin. Picture: Polly Hancock

Garden centre customers make donations to the entirely volunteer run organisation. Picture: Polly Hancock

Garden centre customers make donations to the entirely volunteer run organisation. Picture: Polly Hancock

Garden centre customer Penny Burkett meets team member Merlin handled by Martin Webb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Garden centre customer Penny Burkett meets team member Merlin handled by Martin Webb. Picture: Polly Hancock

London Search and Rescue dog team fundraising at Alexandra Palace Garden Centre. Centre: Mark Mendoza. Picture: Polly Hancock

London Search and Rescue dog team fundraising at Alexandra Palace Garden Centre. Centre: Mark Mendoza. Picture: Polly Hancock

