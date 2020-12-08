In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 14:21 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 08 December 2020
Archant
Rescue dogs are pulling in the crowds at Alexandra Palace – and raising money for a vital cause.
London Search and Rescue, which aids the Metropolitan Police to find vulnerable missing people, has taken its specially-trained dogs to Ally Pally’s garden centre in the run-up to Christmas every Sunday.
The volunteer-run charity is fundraising so that it can contunue to support the police in searches for high-risk residents around north London.
The dogs have proven a big hit with passers-by, and the charity is feeling the love during the festive period.
London Search and Rescue’s Mark Mendoza told the Ham&High: “It’s been absolutely phenomenal.
“People are stopping all the time and talking with us, it’s just unbelievable.
“We’re thrilled because we want people to engage with us and know what we do.
“The response we have had from the public is truly amazing.”
To donate to London Search and Rescue visit here.
