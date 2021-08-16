Who's the top dog in Camden?

Gallery

Published: 12:58 PM August 16, 2021

Doggy Day at Mother at the Mosaic - Credit: Polly Hancock

The best of Camden’s paws and pooches was celebrated as part of “Doggy Day” in Gospel Oak on Saturday (August 14).

Drag queen Portia hosted the show at Mother canteen as part of Camden Together – a series of events marking the borough’s cultural landscape through music, dance and art.

Furry friends battled it out to win a rosette and be crowned top dog, as the loveable pets were snapped by Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock.

Proceeds from the raffle went to the animal charity Candy Cane Dog Rescue.

- Credit: Polly Hancock

- Credit: Polly Hancock

- Credit: Polly Hancock

- Credit: Polly Hancock

- Credit: Polly Hancock