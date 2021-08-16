Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

Who's the top dog in Camden?

Logo Icon

Polly Hancock

Published: 12:58 PM August 16, 2021   
Dog Show at Mother Cafe Mansfield Road on 14.08.21.Pictured host Our Portia with contestants and pr

Doggy Day at Mother at the Mosaic - Credit: Polly Hancock

The best of Camden’s paws and pooches was celebrated as part of “Doggy Day” in Gospel Oak on Saturday (August 14).  

Drag queen Portia hosted the show at Mother canteen as part of Camden Together – a series of events marking the borough’s cultural landscape through music, dance and art.  

Furry friends battled it out to win a rosette and be crowned top dog, as the loveable pets were snapped by Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock. 

Proceeds from the raffle went to the animal charity Candy Cane Dog Rescue.

Dog Show at Mother Cafe Mansfield Road on 14.08.21.Pictured host Our Portia with dancing contestant

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Dog Show at Mother Cafe Mansfield Road on 14.08.21.Pictured host Our Portia waits for a response fr

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Dog Show at Mother Cafe Mansfield Road on 14.08.21.Pictured host Our Portia with dancing contestant

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Dog Show at Mother Cafe Mansfield Road on 14.08.21.Pictured host Our Portia with Pejman and dog Per

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Dog Show at Mother Cafe Mansfield Road on 14.08.21.Pictured host Our Portia

- Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Gospel Oak News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A landscape image of King Henry's Road in Primrose Hill

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Camden backs down over planned Primrose Hill road closures

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Gaurika Singh at the Tokyo Olympic Games

'Save our swimming club': Olympian's plea to keep top London team afloat

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

London A Level results

Fortismere A Level pupils in 'floods of tears' as IT glitch delays exam...

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Dunns' boss Lewis Freeman with the Lord Mayor of London prize

Dunns bakery collects Covid-19 award for community service

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon