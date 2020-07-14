DJ hosts star-studded performers on Zoom in fundraising event for Haverstock Hill church

Musicians and performers came together to celebrate a DJ’s birthday and fundraise for a church near Haverstock Hill.

Edward Adoo - a broadcaster, writer, music consultant and DJ who lives in Cricklewood - initially planned a video call catchup for his 41st birthday during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the event expanded and Edward decided to use it to raise money for his church, St Dominic’s Priory, which has not benefited from any congregation donations since the lockdown came into force.

About 100 people tuned in to see acts such as Swiss Cottage’s WiseRap, a set live from Chicago by DJ T-Storm and Gospel Oak poet Nelissa Mendy.

There was also a quiz co-hosted by The Chase’s Anne Hegerty.

Edward thanked all the contributors: “It felt as if we were all actually there rather than streamed. Everybody got involved.”

The event raised about £900, but donations can still be made at www.rosaryshrine.co.uk/donate

