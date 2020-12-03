How to make your own Christmas wreath

A traditonal wreath by Sayeh and Galton with mini protea and dried orange and lemon slices. Archant

Thinking about trying your hand at wreath-making this festive season but don’t know how? Two north London florists offer DIY wreath tips and style advice.

Wreath made with statice, helichrysum, scabious, grasses, evergreen foliage and eucalyptus on a willow base. Wreath made with statice, helichrysum, scabious, grasses, evergreen foliage and eucalyptus on a willow base.

Fiona Haser Bizony, Electric Daisy Flower Farm

I’m quite wild and unconventional. We have a two-metre wreath in our shop window currently which is full of twigs, sticks and Old Man’s Beard.

I like to go wild with wreaths, so the shape is not all tight circles and looks more like it has fireworks jumping off it, which is very dramatic. To decorate, I use dried flowers grown on our farm that we harvested over summer, so my wreaths are more natural-looking and less conventionally Christmassy.

A half-wreath of evergreen foliage and dried flowers on a willow base looks amazing – I enjoy seeing the exposed willow, which we also grow on the farm. If I am working with a blue theme, I use flowers such as lavender, shimul flower and cardoon. For a yellow theme I might use craspedia, Chinese lanterns and chrysanthemum. I also like to use different types of grasses.

Electric Daisy flower Farm wreaths are made from flowers and willow grown on their Somerset farm. Electric Daisy flower Farm wreaths are made from flowers and willow grown on their Somerset farm.

We have a really big leylandii hedge on the farm which is a great substance for underpinning the wreath as it doesn’t drop its leaves. Neither does noble fir, which has a lovely grey/blue colour.

Because our climate is warming, evergreen wreaths can struggle to stay fresh, so these should be made in the middle of December. However, if you are using dried materials with say noble fir, you can start sooner. A willow base, which come in lots of different colours will last forever, so you can use it again next year.

Electric Daisy Farm are selling complete wreaths, DIY wreath kits as well as individual willow wreath bases, dried flowers and foliage.

Seyah's favaourite wreath made with a mix of berries and rosemary. Seyah's favaourite wreath made with a mix of berries and rosemary.

Sayeh Rafiei with a wreath made with berries, mini proteas, with a bunch of mini apples at the base with hanging amaranthus. Sayeh Rafiei with a wreath made with berries, mini proteas, with a bunch of mini apples at the base with hanging amaranthus.

Sayeh Rafiei, Sayeh & Galton Flowers

There are so many different ways to make a base, the easiest one for someone at home to use is an oasis wreath, which is a floristry wreath base made from a sponge. It will come in the circular shape, so when you put your foliage in your wreath hold a round shape. You can also find wooden or moss bases, which look gorgeous, but are more technical.

Add some pine to give it a festive aroma. Blue pine is a popular Christmas foliage which as a lovely festive aroma. Eucalyptus (you can also get reddy, autumnal coloured eucalyptus) also has a nice scent. Soft pink or sky-blue spray foliage adds alternative colour and looks beautiful with silver and natural decorations.

You don’t have to decorate your wreath symmetrically. Leaving one third bare also looks great. Don’t be afraid to add ornaments you would use on your tree - as long as they aren’t too big!

While I keep in mind what is currently in fashion, I really like making traditional Christmas wreaths using all-natural decorations – hydrangeas, mini-protea, berries including hypericum ilex and China berries, red and white oak leaves, and all different types of foliage.

If you want to hang it on the door, tie a nice ribbon to it, however you can also keep the wreath on the table and place a church candle or glass vase full of flowers in the centre.

Sayeh & Galton Flowers are offering in-store and virtual wreath-making session Mondays and Wednesdays in December. For virtual workshops, materials will be posted out beforehand. They are also selling DIY kits, individual pieces and complete wreaths.

