Diwali Basket Brigade to deliver thousands of hampers

Diwali Basket Brigade has returned with its annual charitable food project.

With distribution by Food Bank Aid to foodbanks in north London, the organisation aims to provide 3,000 hampers this month.

It started out as a family operation, run by West Hampstead trustee Vaidehi Pattani’s uncle, but now has teams in Birmingham, Manchester and London with multiple volunteers.

Vaidehi told the Ham&High the hampers comprise non-perishable, nutritious vegetarian food and include a treat such as a bar of chocolate.

She said: “Along with the food items, we add in Diwali cards made by a charity in India, known as Manav Sadhna, under the Earn and Learn project. Instead of picking rags, children come to Manav school and make these cards.”

She added: “We are thinking about having another event in January next year as January is a difficult time for people. After Christmas, people give a lot less. We are planning to donate a bundle of food to a place like Food Bank Aid.”

Visit diwalibasketbrigade.org