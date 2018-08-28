Search

Work on collapsed Hampstead sewer continues - as completion date still not in the pipeline

PUBLISHED: 09:36 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 02 January 2019

A diversion sign in place showing pedestrians and road users that Fleet Road is closed from South End Green. Picture: Oliver Cooper

A diversion sign in place showing pedestrians and road users that Fleet Road is closed from South End Green. Picture: Oliver Cooper

There is still no end in sight for Hampstead locals, as urgent repairs to a sewer pipe in South End Green has shot past its completion date.

A bus attempts to navigate the road closure at the junction of South End Green and Fleet Road. Picture: Oliver CooperA bus attempts to navigate the road closure at the junction of South End Green and Fleet Road. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Tory councillors were initially told the emergency work would be finished by December 8, well ahead of the Christmas and New Year period.

However weeks later, part of Fleet Road is closed with traffic lights in place, as work rumbles on.

Workers have now dug 22ft down to work on the collapsed pipes. The 24, 26 and C11 buses have been rerouted while work continues.

Cllr Oliver Cooper said locals should be compensated for the continued disruption: “Residents are exasperated by these roadworks, which have gone on for far too long, with far too little information.

“Camden announced the works on a Friday afternoon, and it was obvious within hours that the Council and Thames Water had done nothing to inform people in affected streets. Residents were just left in the dark: leading to queues, confusion, dangerous turns, and understandably raised tempers.

“Hampstead Conservatives had to rush out a letter to South End Green residents to let them know what was happening - and then again three weeks later to update them on how much longer the works would be.

“Even before Christmas, many residents told us that they saw no sign of work being done on site. We understand that works can be complex, but it is unacceptable for them to last over six weeks when we were initially told ten days - and for Camden still not to have contacted residents.

“Camden Council should be compensating local Council Tax-payers for this fiasco.”

Thames Water has permission to be on site until January 12. A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by a collapsed sewer. While we plan how to carry out what will likely be a complex repair, we have installed temporary traffic lights so the sewer can be pumped regularly and safely to prevent flooding to nearby properties. We aim to complete the work as soon as possible.”

Camden Council said it had been in contact with the Royal Free Hospital and Transport for London, to help alleviate travel disruption.

