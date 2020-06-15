Search

Advanced search

Volunteers distribute emergency baskets to people suffering during the coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:16 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 15 June 2020

One of the emergency gift baskets for single mothers. Picture: Submitted by DILI Management

One of the emergency gift baskets for single mothers. Picture: Submitted by DILI Management

Archant

A project which has seen those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic receive emergency provisions has been backed by Haringey Council.

Tania-Cyrena, director, founder and chief executive of DILI Management. Picture: Submitted by DILI ManagementTania-Cyrena, director, founder and chief executive of DILI Management. Picture: Submitted by DILI Management

Volunteers from sports company DILI (Dream It Live It) Management, have been working with Haringey Council, Monero Kids Boutique, and Edible London to pack and distribute gift baskets.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Royal Free volunteers sewing scrubs for frontline workers with help from Wac Arts

They include food, educational resources, fitness essentials, soft toys, books, clothes and other items to help single parents or those living alone and on a low income.

“We’re overwhelmed by the volunteers,” said Tania-Cyren Cyrus, director, founder and chief executive of DILI Management. “We are all one team, one family and one community.

“So many people joined the movement and came together to make this project work and I’m so grateful.”

An unnamed recipient of a basket in Wood Green said: “It was emotional, and I was extremely grateful for food, books and fitness items.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Volunteers distribute emergency baskets to people suffering during the coronavirus lockdown

One of the emergency gift baskets for single mothers. Picture: Submitted by DILI Management

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Gabriella turns 6 while her mum remains in limbo and Iran’s ‘games’ continue

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter: Principal of Central School of Speech and Drama resigns and admits racist comments after students and alumni slammed ‘overt racism’

Gavin henderson outside Royal Central School Speech and Drama

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Most Read

Volunteers distribute emergency baskets to people suffering during the coronavirus lockdown

One of the emergency gift baskets for single mothers. Picture: Submitted by DILI Management

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Gabriella turns 6 while her mum remains in limbo and Iran’s ‘games’ continue

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter: Principal of Central School of Speech and Drama resigns and admits racist comments after students and alumni slammed ‘overt racism’

Gavin henderson outside Royal Central School Speech and Drama

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham defender Davies relishing Manchester United clash on return

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Italian sportwear giant Kappa is the new official supplier of the Isthmian League

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker examines ‘Being Human’

Timberlake Wertenbaker
Drive 24