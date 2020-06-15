Volunteers distribute emergency baskets to people suffering during the coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 08:16 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 15 June 2020
Archant
A project which has seen those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic receive emergency provisions has been backed by Haringey Council.
Volunteers from sports company DILI (Dream It Live It) Management, have been working with Haringey Council, Monero Kids Boutique, and Edible London to pack and distribute gift baskets.
You may also want to watch:
READ MORE: Royal Free volunteers sewing scrubs for frontline workers with help from Wac Arts
They include food, educational resources, fitness essentials, soft toys, books, clothes and other items to help single parents or those living alone and on a low income.
“We’re overwhelmed by the volunteers,” said Tania-Cyren Cyrus, director, founder and chief executive of DILI Management. “We are all one team, one family and one community.
“So many people joined the movement and came together to make this project work and I’m so grateful.”
An unnamed recipient of a basket in Wood Green said: “It was emotional, and I was extremely grateful for food, books and fitness items.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.