Volunteers distribute emergency baskets to people suffering during the coronavirus lockdown

One of the emergency gift baskets for single mothers. Picture: Submitted by DILI Management Archant

A project which has seen those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic receive emergency provisions has been backed by Haringey Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tania-Cyrena, director, founder and chief executive of DILI Management. Picture: Submitted by DILI Management Tania-Cyrena, director, founder and chief executive of DILI Management. Picture: Submitted by DILI Management

Volunteers from sports company DILI (Dream It Live It) Management, have been working with Haringey Council, Monero Kids Boutique, and Edible London to pack and distribute gift baskets.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Royal Free volunteers sewing scrubs for frontline workers with help from Wac Arts

They include food, educational resources, fitness essentials, soft toys, books, clothes and other items to help single parents or those living alone and on a low income.

“We’re overwhelmed by the volunteers,” said Tania-Cyren Cyrus, director, founder and chief executive of DILI Management. “We are all one team, one family and one community.

“So many people joined the movement and came together to make this project work and I’m so grateful.”

An unnamed recipient of a basket in Wood Green said: “It was emotional, and I was extremely grateful for food, books and fitness items.”