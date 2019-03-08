Search

Hornsey Town Hall: Far East Consortium appoints Ardmore as contractor for £30m redevelopment

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 June 2019

An artistic impression of how the completed Hornsey Town Hall redevelopment will look. Picture: Far East Consortium

Archant

The firm behind the £30million Hornsey Town Hall redevelopment has appointed Ardmore as the contractor to carry out work on the site.

Developer, Far East Consortium, announced the latest step forward for the Grade II* listed building in a newsletter last week.

Ardmore has previously carried out work in Canary Wharf and restored the Corinthia Hotel in central London. One of their directors, James Byrne, lives in Crouch End.

When completed, the site will include 146 flats, a hotel, and a co-working space. Campaigners managed to secure 11 social rented homes, despite an initial proposal not including any.

There will also be an arts centre and a roof-top bar.

The cost of the flats have been criticised. A one-bedroom flat at the development is being marketed at nearly £500,000.

Meanwhile the most lavish available, a three-bedroom flat in the Uren building, including two balconies and a terrace will set buyers back £1.25m.

The building is named after Reginald Uren, who designed Hornsey Town Hall. It opened its doors in 1935.

Patrick Byrne, Ardmore's managing director said: "We're very proud to be working with FEC to deliver their vision for this iconic project. We recognise that the redevelopment of Hornsey Town Hall is a landmark scheme for Crouch End, and we are conscious of the sensitive nature of the site and the need to deliver the scheme with minimum disruption to residents and businesses."

John Connolly, head of UK development for FEC said: "Ardmore has unrivalled experience in the restoration of historic buildings as well as new build residential schemes.

"James Byrne is a proud Crouch Ender and we feel that working with a community member who knows the area well and understands how much the Town Hall means to Crouch End is invaluable."

According to FEC, hoardings will be erected in the next few weeks.

Preparation for the restoration of the town hall will begin this summer, and all work on site will be finished by early-autumn 2021.

Archaeological works and other tests have recently finished taking place on the site.

