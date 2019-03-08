Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

TfL to revisit 100 Avenue Road lorry plan AGAIN after failure of CS11

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 March 2019

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Transport for London may finally be reconsidering its objections to 100 Avenue Road construction traffic using the A41.

At a construction working group meeting a week ago (Thu), the transport authority announced it was open to the idea of having a section of Avenue Road closed for longer, to allow construction lorries to use it.

This would divert lorries away from the quieter residential streets of Eton Avenue and Winchester Road. The usage of the roads was one of the unpopular points of the approved construction management plan.

At the meeting at the Winch, Transport for London’s Abbas Raza said the change of heart had been brought on by TfL’s decision not to pursue the CS11 project, as revealed by the Ham&High last week.

Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt said: “He informed us that in line with the development of CS11, they would be looking at an alternative option and that they were open to using the A41.”

This newspaper understands TfL is now in discussions with Essential Living about the alternative. For it to happen, the bus stop outside 100 Avenue Road would have to be closed. This has previously happened for Thames Water works.

If any changes are made, the matter would have to be referred back to Camden Council’s planning committee.

The initial construction management plan proved so controversial with the public, including Save Swiss Cottage, that the meeting was suspended due to outbursts.

Cllr Porritt, who was elected to the council last year, said she and fellow Lib Dem Tom Simon would back the changes: “We have campaigned on this issue for some time and our feelings are the same as [those of] residents and members of the community.”

According to those at the meeting, TfL and Essential Living are set to come up with updated plans by July.

A spokesperson for TfL said: “At the moment we’re considering proposals from the developers and currently assessing the impacts and changes required to the transport network. We will then update residents based on this.”

Essential Living declined to comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Café Hampstead: Restaurant site for sale – as woes continue for troubled eatery

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Café Hampstead: Restaurant site for sale – as woes continue for troubled eatery

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Blues have ‘very good chance’ of beating the drop this season

Reece Beckles-Richards of Wingate & Finchley and Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch battle for the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal v Rennes PREVIEW

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette

Spurs to discover Champions League quarter-final opponents

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

ARSENAL FEATURE on Unai Emery: ‘The past does not exist. Only the present and the future’

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

‘A haven in a world gone mad’: Belsize Square Synagogue to mark its 80th anniversary

The children and teachers of the synagogue’s religions school, pre 1956. Picture: Belsize Square Synagogue
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists