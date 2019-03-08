TfL to revisit 100 Avenue Road lorry plan AGAIN after failure of CS11

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Transport for London may finally be reconsidering its objections to 100 Avenue Road construction traffic using the A41.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At a construction working group meeting a week ago (Thu), the transport authority announced it was open to the idea of having a section of Avenue Road closed for longer, to allow construction lorries to use it.

This would divert lorries away from the quieter residential streets of Eton Avenue and Winchester Road. The usage of the roads was one of the unpopular points of the approved construction management plan.

At the meeting at the Winch, Transport for London’s Abbas Raza said the change of heart had been brought on by TfL’s decision not to pursue the CS11 project, as revealed by the Ham&High last week.

Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt said: “He informed us that in line with the development of CS11, they would be looking at an alternative option and that they were open to using the A41.”

This newspaper understands TfL is now in discussions with Essential Living about the alternative. For it to happen, the bus stop outside 100 Avenue Road would have to be closed. This has previously happened for Thames Water works.

If any changes are made, the matter would have to be referred back to Camden Council’s planning committee.

The initial construction management plan proved so controversial with the public, including Save Swiss Cottage, that the meeting was suspended due to outbursts.

Cllr Porritt, who was elected to the council last year, said she and fellow Lib Dem Tom Simon would back the changes: “We have campaigned on this issue for some time and our feelings are the same as [those of] residents and members of the community.”

According to those at the meeting, TfL and Essential Living are set to come up with updated plans by July.

A spokesperson for TfL said: “At the moment we’re considering proposals from the developers and currently assessing the impacts and changes required to the transport network. We will then update residents based on this.”

Essential Living declined to comment.