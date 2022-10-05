Dead swans seen in canal amid bird flu concerns

As many as 12 swans and geese have been found dead in the Grand Union and Regents canals near Little Venice, amid concerns about bird flu.

Ben Perkins, who helps run river tours for the London Waterbus Company, said he sees dead animals floating on each trip.

He said: "Usually you see the occasional dead bird every few months but we have seen 10 or 12 in the last few weeks. It’s disturbing as we have a large bird population on Browning's Island.

“It’s terrible for us we are seeing dead carcasses all the time. It’s just really unusual for us to see this. We often feed the birds. They are like family to us.”

Similar incidents have been reported around the country and this year has seen a rise in avian flu.

Replying to a tweet sent by the London Waterbus Company about the dead birds in Little Venice, the Canal & River Trust for London and the South East said: “Our local team of operatives are aware of the issue – Unfortunately this is a national issue and we are working with other agencies to find a way to get this under control.”

Westminster City Council and The Canal & River Trust were contacted for further comment.