Dawsons Auctioneers & Valuers have moved to the heart of Hampstead - Credit: SUPPLIED

Dawsons Auctioneers & Valuers have recently relocated their client valuation office to a prestigious and exclusive ‘shop front’ location, in the heart of Hampstead.

Newly refurbished, it is located at 8, Perrins Court, Hampstead, London, NW3 1QS.

For the previous five years, they were based within the Antiques Emporium, just round the corner.

Dawsons are an internationally renowned auction house; valuing and consigning jewellery, watches, fine and contemporary art, silver, clocks, ceramics, glassware, decorative art and collectibles to auction within the multiple specialist sales they host every month.

Amongst many wonderful items consigned to the Hampstead office in recent times, there have been some truly extraordinary finds, none more so than a rare painting that sold for over £250,000.

Siobhan Tyrrell, Dawsons’ head of valuations for London, discovered the incredible painting on a valuation in a North London bungalow earlier this year.

The 90-year-old owner had inherited the painting some 30 years beforehand, when her Italian father had passed away.

Siobhan, who is also a regular Valuer on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, said of the painting: “Upon setting eyes on it, I recognised that it was an exceptional work from the 16th century… it literally glowed with quality.

"I immediately told the family of its potential worth, and they were keen for Dawsons to consign it to our fine art sale.”

“As auctioneers, we are privileged to be given the opportunity to help our clients sell their art, antiques and jewellery, and our aim is to always achieve the best possible price for them.

"Here at Dawsons, we use our own in-house bespoke international marketing to reach a huge global audience of potential buyers, which means increased numbers of bidders and ensures that we always achieve the best possible price for our clients”.

“We are proud to be situated in the bustling hive of activity that is Hampstead, amongst lovely cafes and restaurants.

"Visiting our valuation office has never been easier, and with the expert team at Dawsons having recently set two world records for items sold at auction, there really has never been a better time to sell”.

Do you have any art, antiques or jewellery that you are considering selling?

Please do call into Dawsons for a complimentary valuation… the team would love to meet you.

Dawsons Auctioneers & Valuers

8 Perrins Court, Hampstead, London, NW3 1QS

0207 431 9445