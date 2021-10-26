Published: 9:49 AM October 26, 2021

A John Bell foundry cast iron bull's head is going under the hammer - Credit: Dawsons Auctions

A rare and historic cast iron bull's head with links to the "Cally Market" is going under the hammer.

The 19th century John Bell foundry cast iron bull's head wall applique from the gate posts of the historical Metropolitan cattle market is being auctioned off on November 28 by Dawson's Auctions, in Heath Street.

The market was opened by Prince Albert in 1855 and later became the Caledonian market, Islington's much loved "Cally Market".

Up until recently, it was thought that only one of these heads survived the demolition of the livestock section of the market in 1963.

The other example is in the collection of the Museum of London.

The bull's head was removed from a garden wall in Berkshire when a vendor bought the property.

Reputedly, the former owner worked on the demolition of part of the market in the 1960s and is believed to have salvaged the head, and fitted it to the garden wall up until now.

Dawsons Auctions said: "The head bears no foundry marks but Messrs John Bell were known to have supplied the cast iron appliques for the gate posts."

The estimated value is between £1,500 -£2,000

Visit https://www.dawsonsauctions.co.uk/auction/lot/lot-351